Bust a move for our Lowcountry Parent virtual dance party and share your videos

  • Updated
DJ Natty Heavy will be spinning beats for Lowcountry Parent's virtual dance party. Provided

Lowcountry Parent has teamed up with popular Charleston DJ Natty Heavy for a fun online event that the whole family can enjoy. It's a virtual dance party that's being hosted as part of the magazine's "Kids' Club Quarantine," and you can tune into our livestream below. 

The tunes will keep on spinning' from 6-7 p.m. and you can share a live feed of your dance moves to the Lowcountry Parent Facebook group page. The magazine also will be accepting photos and videos that might be featured on the website and in the May issue. 

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2JQYrly.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

Kalyn Oyer is a Charleston native who covers arts and entertainment for The Post and Courier's Thursday edition, Charleston Scene. She used to write about music for the Charleston City Paper and Scene SC.