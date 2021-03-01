Birthday parties that won't break the bank

These days, all birthday parties are pretty small due to social distancing, but how else can you keep your child’s birthday party on a budget?
Send email invitations. Check out evite and punchbowl for the cutest ideas on FREE invitations.
Choose snacks over a meal. We don’t have to go into too much detail here. That is pretty self-explanatory, but in order to do this you’ll need to plan the time wisely. Go for 10 or 10:30 a.m. or at 2 p.m. You’ll skip the big meal time, which equals less cost and less work. But you should still offer something to munch on.
If you choose a morning party, check out the pastries at Wild Flour Pastry in West Ashley or Bakies at I’On. If partying in the afternoon is your thing, you can always find healthy small bites at Earth Fare or Whole Foods, and it won't bust your budget.
Check out the Dollar Tree for decorations and supplies. They’ve got a good selection and they’re definitely inexpensive!
Make the cake! Pinterest is a great resource or check out the Coolest Birthday Cakes for some ideas and tips on how to pull this off!
Location, location, location! Have the party either at your house, a friend’s house or grab a picnic table at a public park. The Charleston County Parks has many spaces such as the James Island County Park, Palmetto Islands or Wannamaker that are excellent options. The picnic tables are free, but you’ll have reserve a shelter. Either way, there is plenty of entertainment for kids at the playgrounds and on the trails.
Skip the party favors! If you feel like you should see the kids off at the end of the party with something, give them one thing, like a small container of bubbles or baggie of homemade cookies.
Ideas for an Inexpensive Party Themes:
Nerf Birthday Party
Ask kids to bring their own nerf guns for a backyard battle like no other! Create barriers with cardboard boxes for the kids to hide behind and inside. All you’ll need are extra nerf darts. Wonder Works Toys in Mount Pleasant carries Nerf so check them out for battle supplies.
Baking Cupcakes
This idea does a few things. First, it is super cute. Second, it allows the kids to make the birthday cake and they can make extra cupcakes for that take-home party favor you were worried about. Order some aprons for the kids to wear here. You’ll have to make sure you have plenty of supplies for everyone (cupcake liners, the cupcake pans, plenty of batter, piping bags, icing and toppings). Gather some small boxes for the kids to decorate while they wait on their cupcakes to finish cooking so they can bring home a cupcake or two.
Lastly, email that thank you note! In the age of technology, there is no shortage of ways to thank your friends virtually and for FREE!