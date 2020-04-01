Beach Sweeps: How Charleston parents can teach kids to help protect the beaches and ocean

Most parents have had the experience of taking a little one to the beach to make sand castles and gather seashells only to find that cigarette butts, plastic takeout containers and other litter strewn about makes it difficult to enjoy the day.
As your small child reaches for a piece of trash, your first thought might be to say, “Don’t touch that!” After all, who knows what kind of germs might be lurking there.
But for some Lowcountry parents, a day at the beach is also an important opportunity to teach their kids about the importance of taking care of our earth. It’s not just about fun and leisure, but pitching in and doing their part to make the world a better place, too.
A lesson in service
Mount Pleasant mom Emily Tipaldo’s kids are only 1 and 3, but they’ve already participated in several organized beach sweeps in the area. A beach sweep is when a group of people gather on local beaches, armed with gloves and trash bags, and walk the shoreline picking up any trash they come into contact with. It’s a way to beautify the beaches, protect wildlife by keeping plastics and other trash out of the oceans, and raise awareness about litter on the beach, too.
Before Tipaldo took her little ones to an organized beach sweep, she was worried that they might get bored. But it has become something that the whole family likes to do. She says that now her 3-year-old actually will look for litter whenever they go, whether they’re at an official sweep or not.
“Little kids like to find things, so it was fun for him,” she says. “Now, whenever we go to the beach, even if we’re not there to do a clean up, he’ll say ‘Look Mommy, we have to throw that away.’”
Even though her kids are young, Tipaldo says her participation in beach sweeps at Isle of Palms through her moms group and the Surfrider Foundation is something she wanted to do to start teaching them about the importance of reducing the amount of waste you produce, responsibly disposing of your trash, and doing their part to help clean up when they see trash blowing around.
“It’s important to me to instill the importance of service,” she says.
Keeping track
When the Tipaldo family goes searching for trash to dispose of, they use an application developed by the South Carolina Aquarium to track the litter they find, take pictures to share, and notify scientists of what and how much they’re finding.
The South Carolina Aquarium Citizen Science app is a way that the everyday citizen can get involved in cleaning up the environment, says South Carolina Aquarium Conservation Programs Manager Kelly Thorvalson. It includes a Litter-Free Digital Journal, which is what Tipaldo uses to track her findings and share them with interested parties (other environmentalists, scientists, activists and legislators). To date, there are more than 1,200 accounts using the app, according to Thorvalson.
“It allows anyone the opportunity to participate in citizen science projects, like the Litter-free Digital Journal, and see the crowdsourced data in real-time,” Thorvalson says. “The data entered has also been used to inform business practices and policies related to reducing single-use plastic, making community members part of the solution.”
Of course, Thorvalson is quick to point out that it’s not just the litter on our beaches that has a negative impact on wildlife and the environment as a whole. “Our actions impact wildlife everywhere so we shouldn’t forget it’s important to make good choices in our daily lives, not just at the beach,” she says.
Still, so much single-use plastic ends up in the ocean, that is a huge area of concern. As of last year there were five trillion pieces of plastic in the oceans, according to a project dedicated to getting waste out of the ocean called The Ocean Cleanup.
It’s not just animals in the oceans who are impacted. Plastic particles are in the foods we eat and the air we breathe. It’s nearly impossible to escape it.
Getting kids on board
Since children are so drawn to animals, it might be easier to talk about how trash on our beaches impacts the wildlife. In other words, a small child might not really grasp that pollution is harming the planet, but they will understand that it might hurt the birds, dolphins and fish.
Of particular interest in the Lowcountry are the sea turtles that nest on our beaches. In recent years the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center, which rehabilitates sea turtles and releases them back into the ocean, has seen an increase in injured turtles admitted due to human-induced issues.
“Since its inception, the Care Center has admitted 35 patients who have ingested marine debris,” she says. “Helium balloons are a common problem for these sea turtles, as they tend to lose air and shred, resembling one of their food sources, jellyfish.”
Taking a trip to the aquarium and seeing the sea turtles and other wildlife there and learning about ocean life is a great way to get kids interested in conservation. And taking children to a beach sweep where they’ll get to see other people helping to clean up the littlerthat people leave behind can make a lasting impact on a child.
That’s why organizations like Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit organization that organizes beach sweeps at local beaches, encourages families to bring their children along.
“Surfrider conducts beach sweeps to help clean up and protect our coast, and we want to get the community involved to share knowledge and spread awareness about our most commonly found items and how people can reduce their impact,” says Surfrider coordinator Catherine Christensen. Children who join in should be supervised by an adult who can keep them safe and guide them on what to pick up and how to dispose of it properly.
Those most commonly found pieces of litter are cigarette butts, straws, cups, and utensils, says Christensen.
Since the organization is committed not just to cleaning up the waterways, but also minimizing the use of those items in the first place, its members also advocate for policies that support conservation. For example, the plastic bag bans that passed recently in Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Mount Pleasant.
They don’t want to contribute to the problem by creating additional waste, such as more plastic trash bags and disposable gloves. So, those who come to a Surfrider-sponsored beach sweep will be provided with reusable gloves and burlap sacks to use as they collect litter.
“I got involved with Surfrider because I wanted to meet like-minded people who are passionate about conservation and community, and I wanted to feel like I am a part of something bigger,” Christensen says.
The events, which are posted on Surfrider’s social media channels, are a great way to meet other people who care about the environment, learn more about what types of litter is most prominent at our beaches, and make a positive difference in the community. But you don’t have to join a big group effort to do your part. As Tipaldo points out, after just going to pick up litter a couple times, her son looks for trash regularly and wants to throw it away.
“While you’re doing something fun, you can still always be in tune with helping others or helping the planet,” Tipaldo says.
Tips for bringing kids to a beach sweep
Talk to your child ahead of time to let them know what to expect. If you don’t set the expectation ahead of time, your little one might end up playing in the water or sand instead of participating in the sweep.
Protect yourself. Make sure you have gloves for the whole family to protect your hands from germs and a bag for collecting trash. Choose reusable gloves and bags if you can.
Make it fun. If your child is younger, looking for litter on the beach can be like a treasure hunt. Cleaning up the beaches is serious work, but you don’t have to be serious while you do it. Enjoy the scenery. Celebrate when you find new items. Make it a positive experience so your child will want to do it again.
Set a good example. When you’re at the beach (or anywhere, for that matter!) make sure you carefully dispose of any trash you have there. Talk to your child about why you’re doing this and give him the opportunity to follow your lead.
Instill in your child a love of wildlife and nature. That means it’s important to spend time outdoors playing with our children to build up as many positive memories as possible.