Avoid the "summer slide" at these Charleston-area attractions

Public school students will have a shorter summer than average due to the late start in 2020, but two months is still enough time to experience the academic “summer slide.” And as for the students who have been out for weeks now, it’s time to start a good ‘ole routine of reading, writing and arithmetic!
Let’s face it. Even we as parents can experience a “slide” every now and then. We all know how hard it is to get back into a routine after a vacation. Imagine how it is for kids being off for months at a time.
Here are some tips on how to avoid the inevitable academic summer slide and some educational places to visit locally this summer.
- Make time each day to do some educational activities. In order to set up a routine in the summer, you will have to set time aside each day for your child to complete some academic activities. This could be online educational websites, like ABC Mouse, reading or completing a couple of pages in a workbook. Just make sure they stick to their routine of academic work each day. It could be for just an hour, but like chores, it needs to be consistent.
- READ! – Scholastic reported that reading just six books during the summer may keep struggling readers from regressing come the start of the school year in the fall. Make sure the books that your children read are age-appropriate and level-appropriate. Maybe they could read the comics everyday or give them access to an online program like Epic! and have them choose a book to read each day online. Have your child read you directions or a recipe. Of course, getting in the habit of visiting your local library is a great way to garner your child’s interest in reading as well.
- Word games – Make spelling fun and find some word games that your child can play this summer. This could be word searches, crossword puzzles or scrabble. Look for word games online and/or purchase workbooks for your child to complete.
- Math – Adding another academic layer lost in the summer shuffle is math. According to learningliftoff.com, students lose math skills in the summer at a higher level than reading. The reason is because they forget the mathematical facts and procedures. There are plenty of online games to help students practice and there are also workbooks with math problems as well.
- Travel – Visiting various places, both near and far, is a great way to learn about cultures, history, the environment and so much more. How are things different in the place you are visiting? Get your kids involved in the destinations you all plan to visit this summer by having them do the research on where you all are going. While in the car, instead of constant electronics, entice your children to read or play “I Spy.” Bring colored pencils (don’t forget the sharpener) or crayons, along with activity books and coloring books. Even blank pieces of paper will work for them to draw while on the long drive as well.
Local Educational Attractions
- Fire Museum in North Charleston
- Charleston Museum
- Historic Tour of Charleston
- Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie
- Boone Hall Plantation
- Middleton Place
- Magnolia Plantation
- Drayton Hall
- Charles Towne Landing
- Riverbanks Zoo & Garden in Columbia
- SC Aquarium
- Yorktown
Information about the Charleston County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program:
Charleston County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program began on June 1. The program lasts throughout the summer until August 31. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” which means it will be all about animal stories.
Charleston County School District students will be automatically enrolled in the program. Non-CCSD students can register for the reading program beginning May 25. On June 1, every participant can start logging their reading at www.ccpl.org/summeronline.
Books, magazines, graphic novels and audiobooks all count and so does being read to by someone else.
What is the incentive (you may wonder)? When a participant reaches 5, 15, and 30-hour levels they will receive prizes like a free book for their home collection, a Wendy’s Frosty coupon, a Summer Reading t-shirt, a ticket to Patriots Point, Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry pass, South Carolina Aquarium pass, and more! With the Summer Reading Program for babies, caregivers complete at least 23 to 25 early literacy activities with their baby and they will receive a board book, shaker egg, activity scarf and a squeezable animal ball.
The Charleston County Public Library will also offer virtual programs all summer long, including story times, cooking programs, crafts, STEM and more. Prizes for the Summer Reading Program can be picked up at a local branch. For a list of Charleston County Public Library branches, visit www.ccpl.org/branches.
Information on summer camps:
There is still time to sign up for summer camps. Registering your child in a summer camp during the day or overnight is another great way to fend off the academic summer slide. Check out the 2021 Lowcountry Parent Summer Camp.