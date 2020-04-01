As Charleston area teens take to the road, parent involvement is a must

It can be nerve-racking putting your teenage son or daughter behind the wheel for the first time. Parents are known to sit in the passenger seat pumping an imaginary brake while teens grip the steering wheel with sweaty hands. But, for new drivers, the only way to learn is to practice driving. That’s why experts agree parental involvement is critical in keeping new teen drivers safe on South Carolina roadways.
Michael Watters is the general manager and classroom instructor at Cruise Control Driving School in Summerville. The school recently started a monthly class for parents designed to relieve the anxiety of being in the passenger seat. During the class, instructors guide parents on ways to be more patient and less critical as they teach their teen to drive.
“Parents have to be involved in a teen’s training process,” Watters said. “That’s critical. We do this parent class at no charge. That’s how strongly we feel about it.”
In South Carolina, teens applying for their first driver’s license are required to complete a driver’s education course of eight hours in the classroom and six hours of driving. They also need at least 40 hours of practice driving (including 10 hours of nighttime driving) with a licensed individual.
At Cruise Control, Watters gets teens for six hours of driving instruction, much of which is focused on parallel parking, three-point turns, road signs and changing lanes. Driving schools are preparing teens to take their road test, Watters said, that means parents need to cover the basics of driving.
“It’s a joint effort between the school and the parents to get the student ready for the road test,” he said.
Teen drivers face myriad risks
Dr. Charlie Klauer, a research scientist at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, has been studying teen drivers for the last decade. She’s found one in four teens will be involved in a collision within the first six months of driving. It may not be a fatality, but a fender bender or hitting an obstacle.
“This is a really high-risk time,” she said.
Studies find teens are often more likely to engage in risky behaviors or succumb to peer pressure. The teen brain is still developing, so decision-making and impulse control are lacking. Add a car to the mix and it’s a recipe for driving too fast or engaging in reckless behavior.
Klauer encourages parents to use a parent-teen driving contract. AAA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many insurance companies have such agreements available to download for free. These agreements outline the hours during which teens are allowed to drive at night, use of seatbelts, driving the speed limit and obeying traffic laws as well as not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“This sets up expectations for teens under what conditions they can drive,” Klauer said. “For the first three months, maybe they aren’t allowed to drive at night or with passengers. You’re allowing them to learn and get practice but in the safest conditions possible.”
After years of driving kids to school, soccer, gymnastics, music lessons and social events, parents might feel some liberation from their chauffeur duties. But Klauer cautions parents against simply turning over the car keys during this high-risk time.
Nighttime driving or driving in weather conditions like rain and fog are challenging for experienced drivers, let alone new teen drivers. Klauer urges parents to give their teens opportunities to drive in those conditions with guidance.
“Supervised driving shouldn’t end at licensure,” she noted. “When it is rainy at night and your teen wants to go somewhere, go with them. Ride with them. Help them navigate those situations the first few times.”
Take driving seriously
According to the CDC, 2,364 teens ages 16 to 19 were killed and about 300,000 were treated in emergency departments for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes in 2017.
“The leading cause of death among teens is car crashes,” said Tiffany Wright, public relations manager for AAA Carolinas. “This means they are always at risk every time they get behind the wheel.”
She encourages parents to remind their teens that driving is a privilege, not a right and it needs to be taken seriously.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, community relations officer with the S.C. Highway Patrol, points to lack of overall driving experience, not wearing a seatbelt, distracted driving and speeding as common issues among teen drivers.
Nearly half of the people who die on South Carolina roadways each year who have access to a seatbelt aren’t wearing one, Southern said.
Like all drivers, teens are susceptible to distracted driving — and not just cell phone use. Southern said drivers are distracted changing music, putting on makeup, eating and drinking or simply by other passengers in the car.
As Southern travels to schools, businesses and civic organizations, he shares these important safety messages. He pushes them out on social media and during National Teen Driver Safety Week in October.
Driving the posted speed limit, reducing speed in inclement weather and leaving a safe distance between your car and the one in front of you are other key points parents should stress with their young drivers.
“Speed is a major causation factor in the cases we see,” he said.
Southern recommends parents start their driving lesson in an uncrowded parking lot. Teens can get a feel for how the car handles, how much pressure to put on the gas and brake and how to use their turn signal. Don’t immediately start on a busy roadway, he said.
Practice what you preach
All experts agree parents must lead — or in this case drive — by example.
“Modeling good behavior is key,” Klauer said. “This should have been happening all along. We need to be talking to parents of infants about modeling good behavior if we want teens to drive safely.”
One of the best ways that parents can practice what they preach is by putting their cell phones away when driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.
If parents are looking at their phones, messing with radio controls or navigating a map while driving, it’s likely their teen drivers will mimic those behaviors.
More than 2,800 people were killed by distracted driving in 2018. In 2017, 297 people died in crashes that involved distracted teen (ages 15 to 19) drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Many experts suggest apps or settings that put phones on “Do Not Disturb” while driving. Using Bluetooth and hands-free calling is another way drivers can keep their eyes on the road.
At the end of the day, parents need to spend time in the car with their teens letting them practice driving while setting a good driving example and continuing to monitor their driving habits. The more opportunities teens have to practice safe driving, the less stressed teens — and parents — will be.
“Kids need to realize the car has limitations and they have limitations,” Watters said. “With six hours of driving, they don’t find out what those limitations are until they experience it.”