Are we there yet? 8 tips when venturing on a road trip with kids

Ahhh…. There’s nothing like the open the road. The wind in your hair (or maybe that’s the AC on full blast) and all the possibilities. There is so much excitement!
Screeeccchhhh…. Was that the brakes? No. It was your imagination of what a family road trip is like coming to a screeching halt when you hear, “Are we there yet, Mommy?” for the fifth time after you have only been on the road for 30 minutes.
This is going to be a long drive and not just because it takes 10 hours to get there. You’ve got kids fighting in the back seat yelling, “he just touched my arm” and “she’s looking at me.” And then there is the most dreaded phrase of all, “I’m bored.”
Yep, it sounds like you just ventured on a family road trip, folks. All parents can relate. Although you may not believe it, there are ways to make road trips easier and well, fun (believe it or not).
We did some research and found some very viable tips on how to make road trips with children easier. As we get closer and closer to departing on our summer vacations, you’re going to need these!
Drive at night. This may not be something you want to do, but it actually is a great way to have a peaceful drive. Let’s face it. It’s hard to keep kids occupied for hours on end. If you can get them to sleep for at least a majority of that drive, you’ll have scored. Of course, this is best for night owls. Do not attempt this if you think you will be too tired.
Leave very early in the morning. If you do think that driving over night will be too difficult, try waking up super early. You’ll likely still reap the benefit of sleeping children for a vast majority of the drive and you’ll be more rested too.
Separate the kids! Even though it is lovely to sit in the front seat and act as “wing man” for the driver, sometimes it is best to sit “back middle” and separate the kids. Ensuring less fights, there are other benefits to this seating arrangement as well. You’ll be able to pass snacks without having to turn around, you’ll be able to interact with the kids better, and when it’s time for a movie – you’ve got easier access to fix the inevitable technical difficulties. Speaking of electronics….
Bring a device for the kids to watch a movie. Make sure you download them before your trip as you won’t likely have access to WiFi (I learned that the hard way). Don’t overload on the movies though. Bring them out when you feel all else has failed. If you continuously show a movie the whole trip, even that will get boring to them. So break it up. Show one and then have them do a few activities before busting out the electronics again. If your children each have their own device, make sure you bring headphones. Also, do not forget the chargers!
Get crafty. Bring crayons, markers or colored pencils (don’t forget the pencil sharpener) and have them color in a new coloring book you got for them just for this trip. Color with them and then show off your creations. Pack a small bag for each child with activities and let them open it on the car ride. Water Wow from Melissa & Doug are great options, as well, a book of mazes, sticker books and comic books.
Snacks. This is pretty important. Make sure you have enough healthy and non-messy snacks to last you for the whole car ride. Reusable water bottles are best for long car rides because they can be refilled along the way. Avoid the sugary snacks. The last thing you, and the kids, need is more energy in the car. Some great options are carrots, celery sticks, popcorn, apples, bread, grapes and nuts. Little sandwiches are smart to bring along too. Pretzels, crackers and granola bars are also easy for kids to eat.
Make stops. It is vital that kids, especially toddlers, get out and move every now and then. You will have to plan this out in advance. Short hikes are best so look for some historic pit stops along your route, or city parks. Planning them with bathroom breaks is a win/win for everyone.
Pack strategically. If you are the one sitting in the backseat with the kids, it won’t do you any good if you can’t access everything you need. Make sure you have the electronics, activities and snacks in an easy-to-reach location. Travel trays are nice for staying organized as well. There a few other items that you will want to make sure you pack on top so you aren’t unloading the whole car if you need them. Those items would be:
- Spare outfits for the kids in case of an accident.
- Toilet paper and wipes.
- Extra diapers.
- Potty if the children are still potty training.
- First aid kit, especially bandages.
- Your child’s favorite stuffed animal.
The most important part of a road trip is arriving to the destination safely. Check the car seats before you leave to make sure they are installed properly and do not let your children take off their seat belts.
Need some trip ideas? Check out South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism has some great SC trip ideas.
Happy travels!