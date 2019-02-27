The American Girl doll is an object of obsession for many young girls. You may have spent hours chasing the dolls and accessories down to fulfill holiday or birthday wishes or watching your littles play with the dolls for hours on end. But what about seeing the show live? It’s a whole new way of experiencing the brand.
For more on the upcoming show, I spoke with American Girl Live writer Sandy Rustin from her office in New York City.
Q: Can you tell me a little bit about the show? What can fans expect?
A: American Girl Live is a Broadway-style musical inspired by the American Girl dolls. The show involves a fictional camp called Camp American Girl where each camper brings along one of the beloved dolls—Rebecca, Maryellen, Julie, Nanea, Luciana and Melody. Throughout the show the dolls come to life to impart their wisdom and help the brave campers overcome fears and obstacles during a musical number which reflects their historical era.
Q: How long is the show?
A: It’s a two-act show that’s around 90 minutes in length.
Q: What’s the target audience?
A: The target audience is around 7-years-old but I’ve seen significantly younger kids and teenagers have a great time. I’ve seen 3 and 4-year-olds watching every word.
Q: Is the show inspiring to young girls?
A: Yes, definitely. The show is about girl empowerment, reminding young girls that their voices are important and should be heard. Girls shouldn’t be afraid to shoot for the stars.
Q: Can guests bring their dolls along?
A: Yes! We encourage bringing your dolls along although you can have a great time even if you don’t.
American Girl Live will be coming to The Charleston Gaillard Center at 2 p.m. on March 10. Tickets range from $25-$110.