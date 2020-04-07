After SC implements 'stay at home' order, Lowcountry Parent has some at-home ideas

With the official stay-at-home order issued, here are some more fun and educational activities you can do to help pass the time:

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Santee Cooper is sharing educational science experiments you can do at home with your kids. Tune in on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. to learn more about various topics like conductors, insulators and static electricity. facebook.com/santeecooper

Post and Courier arts writer Adam Parker has teamed up with local curators to start a new video series called “No Intermission,” featuring daily performances by local musicians and theater professionals. A new video will post online on weekdays at 2 p.m. for several weeks. postandcourier.com/nointermission

AR Workshop Mt. Pleasant is offering virtual workshops and curbside pickup for DIY kits you can make at home. There are Easter-themed projects for kids, customizable wood projects, canvas tote bags, chunky knit blankets and more. arworkshop.com/mtpleasant

Nailed It DIY Studio in Summerville is also offering customizable take and make kits for both children and adults. Each kit comes with all the supplies you need including paint, stencils, and wood or a canvas tote. summerville.naileditdiy.com

Kristyn Palazzolo, media specialist at Memminger Elementary School, launched a YouTube channel called Ms. Pal STEAM Challenges for K-12 students. Previous challenges include making a Rube Goldberg machine and how to make a beat. https://youtu.be/k0Sq0p-unnI

“The Epic Game Show Experience” has gone virtual. The venue is offering a unique group-video experience through the Zoom app. Users can battle each other in a variety of popular game shows, ranging from physical activities to brain puzzles, making it a great way to stay connected to family and friends. Charlestongameshow.com

There are 419 national park sites in the United States spanning more than 84 million acres, however, only 62 include “National Park” as part of their proper name like South Carolina’s Congaree National Park. Take a Virtual Visit to a National Park and explore park activities you can do from the comfort of your home. bit.ly/2yDaQXH

We’re all living through history and one day your children may want to look back and reflect on this time. Create a Time Capsule with this free printable from Long Creations. letsembark.ca/time-capsule

With all these activities, your kids are sure to work up an appetite. Don’t forget that all South Carolina students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch regardless of whether they normally eat for free. Each Lowcountry area school district has designated grab-and-go meal distribution sites. For hours and locations, click here or visit your district’s website.

Have a helpful resource to share? Email editor@lowcountryparent.comorsend us a message on Facebook and Instagram.