Activities in the Lowcountry for the thrill-seeking family

Does your family thrive on adventure? Are you thrill seekers? Perhaps the average hike doesn’t quite cut it when it comes to your idea of family fun.
Well, the right activity might be waiting, or should I say ‘wading,’ for you in the form of water sports at the Isle of Palms Marina.
Tidal Wave Sports offers kids, 8 years old and up, rides on jet skis and parasailing adventures. If you have teenagers, they can ride alone on the jet ski at age 16.
And if you have small children, opt for a boat charter, where they can enjoy dolphin watching, sightseeing and shelling at one of the area’s barrier islands. Tubing adventures are also available for older children during one of their boat charters as well.
While jet skis may entice older children, it will be the bright colors of the parachute and the thrill of flying in the sky on a parasailing adventure, that will entice younger ones (starting at age 8).
Why try parasailing?
Getting the sensation of flying. You’ll be right up there with the seagulls! It’s a birds-eye view of the ocean and you’ll get to experience the unique beauty of flight. Most people comment on how peaceful it feels to be up in a parasail – seeing the expansive views and listening to nothing but the sound of the sea’s wind.
It’s a teachable moment. You may be able to spot schools of dolphins from high above. You will indeed be able to show your children where they are geographically. Point out what is in the distance so they can get an idea of directions. The view will be like no other.
Getting over a fear. If you think your child will be afraid, show them videos before you go. Make sure they know all the facts about the harnesses and the parachute. Prepare as well by checking the weather before you go.
Tidal Wave sports has strict safety guidelines and will cancel an activity at any time due to weather. Safety is their top priority.
If you are looking for a thrill and want to try something new, contact Tidal Wave Sports. As the summer ramps up, watersports will too, and getting some activity out in the open ocean is a great way to beat the heat.