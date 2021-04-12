A guide to picking out the right pet for your family

Did you celebrate National Pet Day yesterday? Every year on April 11, pets are recognized for the role they play in their human companions’ lives. It’s a day when we’re encouraged to give our furry friends (or sometimes slithery and slimy friends) extra special attention and to show them the appreciation that they deserve on being our unconditional and loyal comrades.
If you don’t have a pet, but have been thinking of getting one, we want to share some of the best options for families, and especially for families with small children.
Fish – Not only are they interesting to watch, but they just might be the perfect “starter” pet. The question is, what kind of fish should you get and how many? Betta fish seem to be the easiest to care for. Not only do they thrive in isolation, but they also don’t require filters, heaters or chemicals. Guppies are another example of a great starter fish. Guppies have beautiful color and as long as you keep the tank clean and you feed them, they are relatively easy to care for. Goldfish are great as well. They will require more tank cleaning however, but can thrive for many years with the right care.
Reptiles – If you are looking for a pet that won’t shed and won’t cause allergies, you may be in the right state-of-mind when considering a reptile. Who doesn’t love a turtle? If you get a tortoise, you might be loving it for more than 50 years! Snakes make excellent pets, but constrictors and, of course, poisonous snakes, should be avoided. Warning: reptiles can transmit salmonella to young children, so wash your hands!
Birds – You will be stepping it up a bit with care when you get a bird, but you’ll also be stepping it up in socialization too. Parakeets are great for first-time bird owners. They are trainable, manageable in size, entertaining and great for small spaces – like apartments or condos.
Rodents – If you want a furry friend, but can’t commit to a larger-sized pet, consider one of the many options of rodents that are relatively easy to raise. Hamsters, guinea pigs and gerbils thrive in small living spaces and their care is quite manageable – even for small owners, i.e. your kids. Be mindful that these pets can bite, but owning a small rodent promotes gentle handling and friendliness to animals in general.
Rabbits – Rabbits can make excellent pets, but be warned, they don’t like to be held. However, they do love to be pet. They can have a more complicated diet as well, but are quiet pets so they are also great for apartment and condo living. They will need exercise so a rabbit pen is recommended. Watch out with their chewing too and don’t leave them alone roaming around your house!
Insects or arthropods – From an ant farm to hermit crabs and from tarantulas to millipedes, caring for pets with more than four legs, can be a great option for a low-maintenance pet. They are relatively inexpensive to feed and can be handled, with care of course, by little hands. Plus, they are interesting to watch and great for educational purposes as well.
Dogs and cats – We cannot leave out man’s best friend – the dog! We also can’t leave out man’s best boss – the cat! Cats make great, loyal companions to adults and children alike. They are less maintenance than a dog, but still require yearly vet checkups, flea and heartworm treatments. And dogs provide socialization and activity to any household. They require yearly vet checkups and monthly meds as well. In return, they will give you love, sloppy kisses and years of friendship. The breed does matter with a dog. Make sure you research the right one for you and your family’s lifestyle.
Why should you get a pet for your child?
There are a multitude of reasons not to get a pet of course, but the most important reason to get a pet is the unconditional love they will show you. There’s also the fact that owning a pet will teach your child responsibility, provide companionship, they lower blood pressure, they reduce loneliness and they teach children about the circle of life.
Where to go
The Lowcountry has a variety of rescue options, including Dorchester Paws, Berkeley County Animal Shelter, Charleston Animal Society and Pet Helpers. Some of the local rescue groups can be found here.
Check your local PetSmart or Petco for fish, rodents, birds and insects. They also host a number of rescue events.