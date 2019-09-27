She tries to make sure her son is hungry enough to eat when they arrive, and she often places the order for her 2-year-old soon after sitting down. There are books, card games and even an Etch-a-Sketch handy to occupy time at the table. And it helps when the restaurant is lively enough to drown out any outside voices — or worse — that may erupt over the course of the meal.

Those are some of the strategies Karalee Fallert uses to try and keep the peace when she takes her young son Harley out to eat. They’re tactics developed from seeing the challenge from both sides — both as a mother and owner of several Charleston-area restaurants including Taco Boy and The Park Cafe.

“Before I had a child, there was a certain level of judgment I had, living in my own glass house,” says Fallert, who worked as a server in several Charleston restaurants before opening her own. “But keeping little ones engaged is hard. My son always wants to go outside and throw rocks. So there’s a certain level of making sure he’s hungry enough when we get there, and being smart about how I order. I think it’s also made a difference in how we train our staff when they see a family come in, and how to best guide that experience so everyone can enjoy it.”

Getting children to sit at a table and eat can be a difficult experience, even amid the familiar comforts of home. Transplant the scenario to a restaurant, where there are lots of distractions and the implied social pressure that parents feel when managing their children among strangers, and the challenge becomes not just convincing kids to eat — but doing so without igniting a tantrum that can ruin the experience for everyone within earshot.

With a mother in the business, Harley made his first forays to restaurants at four or five weeks old, and has become somewhat accustomed to the experience.

“He doesn’t want to stand in his seat any less,” Fallert says with a laugh. “Maybe even more so — maybe he feels a sense of ownership. But I think he understands it’s similar to being at home, we’re there to eat and connect. So I think that’s pretty clear to him.”

Occupying time

As a veteran of the restaurant business, Fallert has seen an increase in the number of families going out to eat over the last decade. It’s no coincidence, she says, that the uptick coincides with the popularity of smartphones and tablets, which provide parents with another option to help keep kids quiet at the table.

Sometimes, too quiet.

“As a parent now, I get why that happens. But I also think what we’ve seen is people talking less at the table as families, and that’s heartbreaking,” she says. “Because being in this business is about watching the connection — people connecting over food, and sharing over food. It’s kind of a difficult thing to watch, although totally understandable in a lot of ways.”

According to a Nielsen study, 41 percent of parents who let children use tablets do so in an attempt to keep them occupied at restaurants or events. Tech journalist Nick Bilton chronicled the phenomenon in 2013, when he wrote about watching his sister pull out two iPads at a restaurant to keep her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son from fighting at the table.

“Suddenly, the two were quiet. Eerily so,” Bilton wrote in The New York Times. “They sat playing games and watching videos, and we continued with our conversation.”

While the silence worries Fallert, researchers are concerned with the effects of that screen time on developing brains. A 2013 study published in the British Medical Journal linked more than three hours of daily screen time to a higher incidence of conduct problems and relationship problems by age 7. But tablets have become so common at restaurants, that some chains have installed them at tables to make ordering and paying easier.

Fallert chose to take another route with her son, starting with books and moving to card games and an Etch-a-Sketch. The key is that she’s interacting with Harley, rather than simply handing him a diversion to keep him quiet.

“I’m just constantly thinking, what do I have to help occupy both of our times together?” she says. “Because ultimately, even when he’s in this space where he can unleash a tantrum to try and control the situation, really he just wants my attention. As long as we’re engaging each other, it seems to keep the toddler in him at bay. It’s more work, but ultimately I think we enjoy dining together more that way.”

More than chicken fingers

When Fallert first opened the Hawaiian-themed Wiki Wiki Sandbar on Folly Beach, there were no chicken fingers on the menu. Some families would take note of that and leave, she says, rather than risk attempting dinner without the one food item they knew their children would eat.

“We had people flat-out walk away, because the idea that the kids couldn’t have chicken fingers was going to be devastating to their meal experience,” she says. “They were going to end up having one of those battles, and the child wasn’t going to eat, and nobody would enjoy the experience.”

Wiki Wiki Sandbar relented, and added chicken fingers to the menu. But getting children to eat in restaurants begins at home, according to Charleston nutritionist Cheyenne Richards, who advises persistence and patience in attempting to expand a kid’s palette.

“It takes many, many, many exposures to a certain food to understand the kid’s true preference,” says Richards, a mother of two boys who practices at Nutrition Rites, a West Ashley nutrition counseling service. “There’s one research article that said it takes up to 16 times of it being introduced before you really know. So it’s really about persistence.”

At home, Richards recommends getting children involved in food preparation while they’re young — even a 2-year-old can stir — to help them feel a sense of ownership over what’s being served. The more involved they are in what’s being placed on the table, she adds, the more likely they are to accept something outside of their normal range of preferences.

“It’s like there are two pieces,” Richards says. “The parents decided what’s being prepared, and the children get to decide how much goes on their plate and inside their bodies.”

Ideally, she says, good dietary habits are instilled through the family eating together, and everyone eating the same thing. Kids may find they like food in restaurants, because it’s typically richer than what’s prepared at home. And don’t limit the child just to the child’s menu — and vice-versa.

“I would think of it as, the whole menu is available to everybody,” Richards says. “I think that leaves a lot of different options for a lot of different people at the table. You’re trying to build a well-balanced meal with at least two to three food groups. I would say start with a protein, and build around that.”

Whether the issue is nutrition or comportment, taking children to restaurants always requires patience and planning on the part of parents. Nationally, some restaurants have gone as far as banning children, incurring the wrath of parents on social media. It can help to choose an eatery that doesn’t just tolerate kids — but welcomes them.

“There are restaurants that see families as a very important part of their market, and as people we want to share experiences with,” Fallert says. “But some restaurants, that’s not what they’re interested in doing, so the opposite is there, too. For us, I think it’s about anticipating needs and creating an environment that’s fun and relaxing.” LCP