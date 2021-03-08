8 Inspiring women entrepreneurs in the Lowcountry

In honor of International Women’s Day we wanted to showcase some of the inspiring women right here in the Lowcountry who are true role models for our girls. These entrepreneurs reached for the stars, followed their dreams and are now proud owners of successful businesses. We highlighted only five of the many women-owned businesses in our area, but we celebrate them all. Thank you for inspiring our daughters everyday to be all that they can be and more!
Lillie Fuel – This women-owned business is located in Mount Pleasant and their goal is to feed children nutritious food. They know moms are busy and sometimes can’t give their children the best meals that they know they should be getting, so Lillie Fuel takes care of all that by delivering fresh and healthy meals right to your door. Named after the newest member of their “tribe” little Lilly, they want only the best for all kids and luckily, Lilly approves.
Turning Page Bookshop – Owner VaLinda knows what it is like to grow up poor, but she always had a dream to open a bookstore. Now, with her shop in Goose Creek, called Turning Page Bookshop, she has fulfilled her dream of bringing books and her love of reading to the community that she calls home. Check out her suggested reads on the website!
Local Love Chs – Friends and neighbors Shelly and Medea bonded over motherhood and their love for local artisans, especially the vintage ones. Their shop features sustainable products including candles, cards, pottery, leather goods, wood cutting boards, artwork, self-care products, jewelry, home goods, other accessories and of course, apparel. They encourage women to treat themselves as they peruse their store but they keep others in mind by providing the most unique gift ideas.
4th Trimester – Meg founded 4th Trimester to help women bounce back from that three-month stage after giving birth, dubbed the “4th trimester.” She was passionate about postpartum recovery to help women reconnect and strengthen their bodies. A physical therapist by trade, she wanted to reach out to moms not only after having their babies, but while they were pregnant as well, to ensure that they are on the right path to recovery. Motivated by health and wellness, Meg is dedicated to helping moms feel their best.
The Tiny Tassel – Inspired by the vibrant colors of Charleston, The Tiny Tassel is a jewelry and accessory shop located in Charleston that sells earrings, bracelets, necklaces, hand-made garments and even party goods. Created with the idea of the “everyday woman,” these accessories will bring just a little bit of vibrance to any look. The tassels are created by Store Owner Mimi, who names each piece after a street name or a favorite place in Charleston. Her hope is to bring joy to her customers with her colorful statement pieces.
b.minton – Essential self-care is just that…. essential. Especially these days! Founded by two hard-working and busy moms who knew what was missing from their life: balance. The b.minton gift box is what they call “realistic” self-care. The contents have been carefully and thoughtfully selected from area small businesses who are not only doing good in the community, but also doing good for our planet.
Simply Smitten Beauty Bar – Specializing in luscious lashes, Rebecca Jones is highly skilled on the technical side of volume lashes. Her two partners are Michelle Trimer and MC Case. Trimer is a level 2 lash artist. Case is a level 1 last artist trained in the signature technique, but she also does spray tans. Together, these women make it their mission to help our local ladies look and feel their best. But seeing is believing of course, go check them out for yourself.
Swank Desserts – Meet Chef Danetra who always knew that a career in the word of culinary was in her future. She has a deep appreciation for the diversity of food from when she was a child residing in foreign countries and traveling with her grandparents. She pursued her dream by not only working at Magnolia’s, one of the most iconic restaurants in Charleston, but also by attending culinary school. She found her passion in the pastry department at a job with the Ocean Course Clubhouse at Kiawah and has never looked back. As owner of Swank Desserts located in Summerville, she utilizes the best ingredients and uses creativity and personal touch in every dessert.
