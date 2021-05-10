7 toy stores in the Lowcountry that offer the most unique items

We’re getting closer and closer to summer and the dreaded phrase “I’m bored” is on the horizon. But parents, don’t fret! We have some wonderful toy stores in the Lowcountry that offer children imaginative, creative, playful, some educational, and many that are physical-type toys that will keep your kids busy for hours on end.
Here are some local toy stores that are sure to bring on the fun in the summer of 2021!
Got a comic fan in the fam? Head over to Captain’s Comics & Toys on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley. Let the knowledgeable staff teach you about their hobby of collecting comics. They have a wide selection of new comic books arriving every Wednesday. They even have historical comics that date back to the 1950s. They carry action figures and super hero toys as well. There are also graphic novels for older children and they can special order hard-to-find titles.
Located on Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant is Hollipopos – a delightful toy store that has been entertaining children since 1988. They have a true focus on only carrying high-quality toys that appeal to a child’s artistic, playful and curious mind. They are also located in Greenville.
Used, but definitely NOT abused, the toy selection at Once Upon a Child is top-notch. They have a great selection of toys and gear, not to mention you can peruse the clothes while you are there, for children of all ages. And, if you have any gently used toys, they will pay you cash on the spot! Check out one of their two locations in North Charleston and West Ashley.
“Magic Happenz Here” is the motto at Wonder Works Toys. Their main location is in the Belle Hall Shopping Center in Mount Pleasant, but they also have a smaller location inside the Great Hall at the Charleston City Market. Wonder Works carries the most up-to-date trends and name brands. If it’s an educational game you need, a popular Lego set or a cute stuffed animal, you can count on Wonder Works.
If you have a game lover in the family, you must check out Zenergy Games located on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek. They host Magic the Gathering events, Warhammer and other tabletop games and a variety of trading card games, board games and much more.
Just reopened at their new location on King Street in downtown Charleston, Under the Almond Trees and Little Almond Blossoms offer a large selection of baby gear, as well as clothing, toys, books and accessories for children and toddlers up to age five. They carry all the latest trends including PlanToys.
The “next” time you are in Nexton, you must check out Tweedle Beedle, a baby and children’s clothing, gear, feeding and toy store owned and operated by parents of young children themselves. Need something for the nursery? They’ve got you covered there too. Namely, when it comes to playtime, you’ll find plenty of options at Tweedle Beedle to keep your little ones not only busy, but having fun!