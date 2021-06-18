7 Father's day gift ideas

What do you buy for a guy who always ends up getting what they need themselves? The second you hear him talk about an item he wants, you rush to the internet to search where to get it — no sooner does he walk in the door with said item. That’s our dads for you!
But this Sunday is Father’s Day and to show appreciation for all their hard work, we came up with some great local gift ideas (that even they won’t think to buy for themselves). So here’s to the big guy, the man of the hour — that’s right folks. We’re talking about our dads!
Take him out to the ballgame. Check out a Charleston Riverdogs Game (or two) this summer. Buy him some peanuts and crackerjacks. He won’t care if ever goes back. If they don’t win, it’s a shame. You get the idea. Check out the home schedule here.
For the dad that you’ll always find working in the yard. Does your dad have a green thumb? Does he love nothing more than to spend time in the yard? Buy him a gift that he’ll watch grow for years to come. Check out the options at Brownswood Nursery on Johns Island.
Book an adventure. Another great way to spend time with dear old dad is out on the Lowcountry waters, and what better way to do that than on a tour with Coastal Expeditions. Check out the options they offer by kayak, paddleboard, boat, canoe or even on land by hiking. There really is something for everyone to make this the most memorable Father’s Day gift yet.
The Top Chef Dad. Do you have a Food Network fan in the house? He’ll love the homemade knives from Burls & Steel. Visit their website for a full list of local stores that carry their fine knives.
For the angler. Take your dad to your favorite Lowcountry fishing spot on Father’s Day. Even if the fish aren’t biting, the time together will be priceless. Check out Haddrell’s Point Tackle and Supply for everything you’ll need to reel one in.
The sharp dresser. Add to your dad’s collection of unique bow ties with the Preservation Society of Charleston’s custom ties. There’s the Edisto, the Hugo, and the Rutledge – just to name a few. These ties are certain to grab the attention of other doting sharp-dressed dads, and with the variety of options, his tie is sure to be one-of-a-kind (just like him).
The dad who eats out. For the dad’s out there who love a night out, consider Hall's Chophouse for a meal he won’t soon forget. And maybe he can wear that bow tie! Or if you prefer a good brunch (who doesn't?), check out our Charleston Brunch Guide. The restaurant options are endless in the Lowcountry, so pick his favorite spot, make a reservation if you have to and head out on the town with dad!
No need to spend money though! For little ones there are plenty of homemade gift ideas that dads will cherish forever. Check out some cute ideas here.
From all of us at Lowcountry Parent, we want to wish our hardworking dads of the Lowcountry a very happy Father’s Day weekend. Thank you for all that you do!