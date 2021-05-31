7 boating safety tips to keep your family safe this summer

The United States Coast Guard reported that boating deaths surged nearly 25% in 2020 compared to 2019. This statistic correlates with the COVID-19 pandemic because instead of crowded shopping malls and restaurants, people headed outdoors – many of them taking up boating.
It makes sense to spend time on a boat with close friends or family during a pandemic. It is nearly impossible to come within six feet of others while cruising our Lowcountry waterways. But, with the increase in boaters, came the increase in dangers.
The Coast Guard reported that the surge in boating accidents occurred in 2020 just three months after the restrictions were put in place – when the weather got hotter and summer began. They expect 2021 to be just as busy for boaters as 2020 was, possibly even more so.
The report from the Coast Guard stated, “The percentage of new boats sold to first-time buyers surged to 34 percent in 2020, while boating education plummeted.”
It wasn’t so much that boating or the waterways became more dangerous. The Coast Guard contends that boating is immeasurably safer than driving. They reported that the higher fatalities due to boating occurred for the single reason that there were just more people doing it. “Boaters reported that every weekend in America’s waterways in the summer of 2020 looked like the Fourth of July,” the report stated.
Celebrating the end of Memorial Day Weekend and the beginning of a summer of boating, we wanted to share some of the Coast Guard’s tips on keeping your family safe while you enjoy your watercraft, boat or vessel.
Wear a life jacket.
The Coast Guard reported that 79% of deaths from boating were from drowning and that of those deaths, 86% were not wearing a life jacket. They recommend a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket for every member on the boat to wear at all times.
Don’t drink and boat.
Alcohol impairs judgement, coordination and the ability to respond to emergencies. The U.S. Coast Guard reported that alcohol was the leading contributing factor to fatal boating accidents.
Engage the engine cut-off switch.
Using a safety lanyard, called the engine cut-off switch, remains the best way to avoid runaway boats. It is actually now required by law for vessels under 26 feet. If the boater is thrown from the boat, this “engine kill switch” will activate. If the engine remains on, boats can make tight turns and become a hazard to the ejected operator and anyone else in its path.
Take a course on boating.
Whether it is in-person or virtual, there has never been an easier time to take a boating class. The U.S. Coast Guard offers safety education classes. Some people may be experienced in freshwater boating, but be totally new to ocean boating. There is a difference and educating yourself before you head out on the open ocean is highly advised.
Share your plan with others.
Before any excursion, make sure you tell someone where you are going and who is with you. It is also important to share when you plan to return. If you don’t indeed come back, those you shared your plan with can begin a search.
Take heed of the weather.
It is very important to watch the weather before departing on a boating adventure and to take any warnings seriously. Never embark on an excursion in inclement weather. Notify a shore contact immediately should you find yourself out on the water during a storm.
Avoid crowds.
Brush up on the rules of the road, or should I say, water, and avoid crowded areas. The Coast Guard reported that many accidents occur due to boaters just being distracted. Keep your eyes peeled in crowded waterways.
For children who still do not know how to swim or are weak swimmers, it is vital they remain in a life jacket at all times.
Boating is a wonderful pastime in the Lowcountry and should be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. But practicing safe boating precautions could be life-saving and should be taken seriously.