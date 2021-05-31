6 ways to teach the art of good manners

Southern hospitality is something that visitors to Charleston come to expect. Holding the door open for strangers, nodding a hello and flashing a quick smile to others as you pass by, or addressing everyone with the distinctive “ma’am” and “sir” are the friendly gestures we’ve become known for down here.
Today just so happens to be National Say Something Nice Day and in celebration we thought we would provide six ways to brush up on your child’s good manners. Saying something nice will get you far, but it isn’t the only consideration to have when it comes to being polite and having good manners.
Teaching good manners instills the values of kindness and respect. It’s a vital social skill that will stay with your child long into adulthood, impacting their success in education and in their future careers.
Use polite language.
It’s easy to teach kids to say, “please,” “thank you,” “excuse me” and “you’re welcome,” but you need to make sure they are hearing you say those words as well. You may have to remind them at times, but after a while they will use the words without being nudged.
Watch your words.
Children have no filter and do not think before they speak. Correct them if they have said something unkind. It is important to point it so that they learn the difference between what is appropriate and what is not. For example, when a child opens a present and announces they don’t like it right in front of the person who gave them the gift, make sure you explain to them (later if needed) that remark was unkind.
Teach them how to greet others.
This is an important social skill. Emphasize eye contact and acknowledging the other person with a ‘hello’ or ‘how are you?’ Also show them how to introduce themselves to others and ask the other person for their name as well.
Patience is a virtue.
Teaching your children not to interrupt is extremely important, but also very hard for them to do. Tell them that they will have their turn to talk. Acknowledge that they want to say something, but don’t let them interrupt conversations. Interrupting is a bad habit that many adults have, and it could be because their parents didn’t teach them not to.
Be a good guest.
Make sure they clean up after themselves when they visit someone else’s house or even when they visit a restaurant. Tell them to thank the host for having them over and use polite language. They also need to respect their friend’s stuff and use special care when handling someone else’s things.
Teach table manners.
Washing hands before a meal, sitting quietly until others have their plates, putting your napkin on your lap, not talking with your mouth full and clearing your dish from the table are all basic table manners. Consistency is key with table manners since mealtime can often be a crazy time.
Lastly, for National Say Something Nice Day, do just that – say something nice. Give someone a compliment that will make their day.
Modeling good behavior is probably the best way to teach children how to be polite and considerate of others. Emily Post once said, “Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.”
Did you know?
Mayor Keith Summey of North Charleston proclaimed June 1 as Say Something Nice Day in 2006 in recognition of the communication efforts of specialist Dr. Mitch Carnell, founder of the day. Dr. Carnell is also the author of Say Something Nice: Be a Lifter at Work.