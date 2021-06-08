6 Lowcountry races to run as a family and the benefits of getting the kids running

In general, any form of physical activity is valuable for kids, but running is one of those activities that carries countless benefits. Instilling a love for running early on will help your child stay fit throughout their lifetime.
Here is a breakdown of the benefits of running:
- Children who run, or participate in another form of physical activity, will be stronger and have a lower chance of developing Type 2 diabetes. They will have less risk of becoming overweight and they’ll benefit from all the other great reasons to exercise, such as lower blood pressure, lower blood cholesterol levels, higher stamina – the list goes on. Active children sleep better as well.
- Running promotes a life-long exercise habit. Take them with you when you go out on a run. Show them that exercise is important at every age. Some sports are just not as easy to continue into adulthood, but running is something that can be practiced for a lifetime.
- Connect with your kids by training for a 5K together. Running is a great activity to do with a partner – your child! Run around the neighborhood and sign up for a 5K as something to look forward to.
- Running teaches about perseverance, endurance and stamina. It won’t happen overnight, but kids will see improvement the more they get out there and run. It’s a great way to show that if you keep practicing, the work will pay off.
- Running is both an individual sport and a team sport. Running will help gain social skills with others on your team at practices, and individually, running is a great sport for personal growth.
- Running can boost self-esteem. As kids see themselves improve by either running for longer without getting tired and/or running faster, their self confidence will grow. They will take pride in getting better, which will inevitably carry over to other aspects of their life.
Local 5K’s and 10K’s in Charleston to sign up for as a family:
Race for the Ark – August 24, 2021 – All proceeds for this race go to support The ARK, Alzheimer’s Family Support Services. This race is a 5K run/walk and one mile fun run. The course winds through historic Summerville.
Cooper River Bridge Run – September 25, 2021 – This is a 10K that starts in Mount Pleasant and ends in downtown Charleston. The Cooper River Bridge Run raises money for a variety of local charities and is one of the most popular 10K’s in the country.
Lowcountry Teal Diva 5k for Ovarian & Other Gynecologic Cancers – September 25, 2021 – Come support women who have been impacted by gynecologic cancers in this 5K run/walk that will take place in downtown Summerville.
IOP Connector Run – October 2, 2021 – This race raises money for the healing and prevention of child abuse. It starts and ends on the Isle of Palms. The course is out across the Connector and back.
James Island Connector Run – October 23, 2021 – There is a 10K and 5K option for this race that starts at Cannon Park in downtown and goes up over the James Island Connector and back. This race funds scholarships for students with physical disabilities.
Charleston Marathon – January 15, 2022 – There’s a marathon, half marathon, 5K and a “youth marathon” (which is about a mile) option. These events occur around Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
Share memories with your child through running together. Not only will it be a bonding experience, but you’ll both benefit from this incredibly healthy lifestyle habit.