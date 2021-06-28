6 Charleston-area restaurants where “Kids Eat Free”

What does it mean when the kids are home all summer? Besides trying to keep them busy and on somewhat of an academic schedule (to avoid the summer slide), you’ve also got to be thinking about what you’ll be feeding them all summer long.
Fixing three meals a day is tough, not to mention the incessant snacks.
You may be wondering, what gives?
Luckily, there is help in the form of (drum roll please...) free meals! Believe it or not, there are plenty of places where kids eat free in the Lowcountry. Even our school districts are on board to make sure our kids are eating their three square meals – all for free.
When it comes to the restaurants that currently offer special “kids eat free” nights, they are only available on certain days/nights and are usually included with the purchase of an adult meal. We encourage calling the restaurant to verify.
Some highlighted restaurants with ‘kids eat free’ specials include:
- Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina – Kids eat free on Tuesdays after 4 p.m.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill – At all locations on Sundays.
- IHOP Restaurants – The Summerville and North Charleston locations offer a kids eat free night on Friday nights. The special is offered with the purchase of an adult entrée between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays for kids under 12 for dine-in only.
- Andolini’s Pizza – Kids eat free on Monday nights between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for kids 12 and under accompanied with an adult purchase (max three kids per adult).
- Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant – Kids eat free on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the purchase of an adult meal.
- East Bay Deli – Select nights vary by location for free kids’ meals. One free meal for every one adult meal purchased for 10 and under from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
School Districts’ Summer Meal Programs
Charleston County School District – Summer meals offered until August 6, Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch is included. Any child 18 and under is eligible. Meals are bundled for seven days and parents/families can pick them up at no cost. Weekly registration is required. Up to four children can be registered per form. If more children need the meals, an additional form will need to be filled out. Forms are due each Wednesday by 5 p.m. Weekly registration is required. Meals are to be picked up curbside. Locations for pick-up vary. ccsdschoolmeals.com
Dorchester District Two School District – Summer meals are offered until August 13, Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch is included. Meals packs will be provided curbside, on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. All children 18 and under will be eligible. Locations for pick-up vary. ddtwo.org/news
Berkeley County School District – Summer meals are offered until August 6, Monday through Thursday. Breakfast and lunch is included. Breakfast is served each day from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All children 18 and under will be served. Locations for pick-up vary. berkeleynutrition.net
Know a restaurant that offers "kids eat free" or other family-friendly specials? E-mail us at editor@lowcountryparent.com.