5 Ways to be an anti-litter role model

I recently read an article about overcrowding at the National Parks along with a few comments by people concerned about the litter that will inevitably be left behind by the scores of people flocking these natural wonders.
The basis of the article was that people are desperate to get out as more and more attractions open to the public. Yet as the country opens up, people are still wary of indoor activities since the outdoors were always the safest bet.
That means beaches too will likely increase in activity this summer. And, when there’s fun to be had, there is stuff to be brought (some of which is left behind).
All of this equals more litter.
How can we teach our children to be cognizant of the long-term detriments of litter? It is up to us as parents to teach our children by example that keeping our planet clean is important.
Here are some quick facts about litter:
- 9 billion tons of litter ends up in the ocean every year
- $11.5 billion is spent every year to clean up litter
- 50% of littered items are cigarette butts
- 75% of people admitted that they littered in the past five years
- The most common object found during litter clean-ups is fast food litter
Plus some additional facts about ocean pollution from Conservation International:
- Three times as much oil is polluting our ocean which is not coming from oil spills. It is mostly runoff from roads, rivers and drainpipes.
- Each year, 17.6 billion pounds of plastic is dumped into the ocean.
- There are five garbage patches. Garbage patches are formed from the junk in the sea. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is estimated at 1.8 trillion pieces of trash and covers an area twice the size of Texas.
- 80% of plastic pollution comes from just 20 countries, including the United States.
- 70% of ocean garbage actually sinks to the seafloor, meaning we’re unlikely to ever be able to clean it up.
Conservation Programs Manager Kelly Thorvalson at the South Carolina Aquarium said, “It is important to keep our beaches litter free so debris doesn’t get washed into the ocean by wind, rain or high tides and become ingested or entangle marine life. It’s equally important to keep sidewalks and roadways clean because litter will find its way to the closest waterways through storm drains.”
Tips for raising young conservationists
There are a number of ways to encourage children to be aware of litter.
- Bring a plastic bag and keep it with you every time you go on a hike or to the beach.
- Sandwich bags make great “gloves” if there is something you don’t want to pick up with your hands. Be sure to dispose of the sandwich bag too.
- Report any hazardous materials in need of pick up too city officials or park staff.
- Tell your kids that it is no one’s “job” to pick up their trash. It is their responsibility to take what they brought into a park, out of a park. Point out the trashcans while out and about.
- Tell them the stats about litter and trash in the ocean. Make sure they also know how it harms the animals.
Together we can make a difference.
