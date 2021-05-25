3 Charleston waterparks packed with summer fun

A summer filled with outdoor adventure awaits, and the Charleston County Parks waterparks are just the place to go. Not only does each waterpark provide large pools, lazy rivers, spray plays and waterfalls, but they also provide thrilling slides for children and adults of all ages. And who doesn’t love a good waterpark slide? We’ve taken the liberty of breaking down the three waterparks so that you can choose just the right one for you, although trying them all is probably your best bet!
Splash Island Waterpark – Follow the path through tropical vegetation inside the Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park to Splash Island. Visitors will uncover a waterpark oasis awaiting them. This waterpark is ideal for toddlers through pre-teens. There is a spacious area for spray play, geysers and waterfalls, as well as a 200-foot body flume, an activity pool and a 16-foot-long otter slide. Splash Island also features The Cyclone swirling water ride.
Hours – Open weekends only through June 13. Open daily June 19 through August 15. Open weekends only August 21 to September 6. This waterpark will also be open on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Splash Zone Waterpark – Nestled in the heart of the James Island County Park, lies Splash Zone (aka, zoned for fun). This waterpark is made for visitors of all ages. Probably the most notable aspect of Splash Zone is the rainforest play structure, equipped with slides, buckets, sprays and more. Older children, as well as adults, will enjoy the 200-foot tube slide or 200-foot open slide. And, we would be remiss not to mention the 500-foot lazy river, which features a channel of sprays and waterfalls. The leisure pool with zero entry at Splash Zone is another great aspect of this waterpark.
Hours – Open weekends only through May 31. Open daily June 5 through August 15. Open weekends only August 21 to September 6. This waterpark will also be open on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Park – With over 15 acres of waterpark fun, Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark is located in the North Charleston Wannamaker County Park. Where do we begin with the fun to be had at Whirlin’ Waters? Let’s start with the Rip Tide Run, which is a slide racer that takes riders over gut-wrenching humps and bumps on a mat (much like the tall slides at the Fair). And then there’s the Rollin’ River where nothing but relaxation awaits you for 870 feet around a lush island. The Tubular Twister is what I like to call “totally tubular” in the fact that there are three different selections, each approximately 300-feet-long. Similar to the rainforest at the Splash Zone is the Big Splash Tree House at Whirlin’ Waters. There are pinwheels, troughs, body slides, jets, waterwheels and a giant bucket that dumps 1,000 gallons of water – so watch out! Although Whirlin’ Waters caters to the older children, there is Otter Bay for little ones, which features a pool area, a six-lane racer slide, spray plays and other interactive features. Toddlers will enjoy Lily Pad Lagoon with a shallow pool and three spray geysers.
Hours – Open weekends only through June 13. Open daily June 19 through August 15. Open weekends only August 21 to September 6. This waterpark will also be open on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Every waterpark provides locker rentals, plenty of lounge chairs, life jackets, showers, changing areas and best of all, concessions. One the most impressive aspects of the Charleston County Parks waterparks are the lifeguards. There are more than enough on staff who undergo rigorous training. Parents can feel safe knowing that there are extra sets of eyes watching the pools at all times.
If you have a summer birthday in the family, consider a party at one of the waterparks. The staff will take great care of the guest of honor and the group will be given a party hut or cabana, as well as free admission to the park for the day. Party platters are also available.
Prices vary per waterpark. Check the rates for each park and note the rate change after 3 p.m. on weekdays. Whirlin’ Waters has slightly higher rates. Splash passes are also available.
Visitors are encouraged to check the height restrictions before coming to the waterparks in order to pick the right park for your family.
As noted on their website, “In the event the waterpark closes due to severe weather, patrons will be allowed a one-time redemption to re-enter the waterpark on a future date with a dated receipt. This offer is valid for the current season only. No refunds will be given.”