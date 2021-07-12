2021 Summer Movie Calendar + Discounts for Families

There’s nothing like catching the latest hot-ticket flick premiering in any given summer. It seems like Hollywood waits to release so many of the most exciting movies for when the temperatures rise. And, now with the movie theaters back open, there is no better time to sit back, relax, grab a bucket of popcorn and enjoy the show.
Here in the Lowcountry, there are many options for movie goers.
Outdoor Movies
Outdoor summer events will take place at the following locations:
Movies in the Park on Edisto at Bay Creek Park
July 14 at 8 p.m.
August 11 at 8 p.m.
Freshfields Village Starlight Cinema Series
Every Thursday in July at 8:30 p.m.
July 15 – The Croods: A New Age
July 22 – The Karate Kid
July 29 – Moana
Movies in the Park in Summerville
September 10 – Secret Life of Pets 2
Area Theatres
When it comes to movies indoors, the Lowcountry has you covered at the following movie theaters. These are great options to escapes the heat or those pesky afternoon rain showers.
- Terrace Theater on James Island
- Citadel Mall Stadium 16 with IMAX
- Regal Cinebarre Mount Pleasant
- Northwoods Stadium Cinema
- Regal Palmetto Grande in Mount Pleasant
- Cinemark Movies 8
- Regal Azalea Square
Cinemark has brought back their Summer Movie Clubhouse every Wednesday through Aug. 4. Enjoy a kid-approved movie for just $1.50 per ticket plus $1 off deals on kids' snack packs, large popcorns and large drinks during the Clubhouse showtimes. Upcoming features include The Angry Birds Movie 2, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Minions and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.
Regal's Summer Movie Express offers tickets for $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 8. This week's features are The Lego Ninjago Movie and Trolls World Tour. Showtimes vary so check participating theatres for feature start times.
Drive-Ins
Drive-Ins made a comeback in 2020. Some popular places to cozy up in the car and watch a movie on the big screen are:
What to Watch
New releases this summer that are great for kids include:
Whether you are taking in a new movie at a drive-in, in a traditional movie theater or catching an older movie at an outdoor film event, it wouldn’t be summer without catching a flick. Sure, renting a movie on TV at home is as easy as the click of a button, but it just wouldn’t be the same unless you were getting together with friends and family to see the latest action film, horror movie or love story on the big screen. We’ll see you at the movies!