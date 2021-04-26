16 different pool spots in the Lowcountry to dip your toes in the water this summer

It’s hot here in the summer and if you don’t have access to a pool in your neighborhood you might be wondering where you will go to cool off and provide your kids with some much needed swim time as warmer months fast approach.
There are a number of public pool opportunities in our area. You will have to check the times for open swim versus lap swim before you go, and we also recommend checking the fees and if there are membership options available. Memberships will save you money if you think you will go often.
Check the websites for when they officially open to the public for the summer. And, if your child needs swimming skills, all of these have swim lesson programs to register for.
Here is a breakdown of public pool options in our area:
Charleston:
City of Charleston Pools – For a minimal fee per person, the City of Charleston offers several pool options. Inexpensive memberships are also available. Below you can find a list of pools:
- Herbert Hasell Pool on Fishburne Street
- James Island Recreation Complex
- The MLK Pool on Jackson Street
- W.L. Stephens Aquatic Center in West Ashley.
Charleston County Parks – The Charleston County Parks have three water parks.
- Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark ( ) is located in North Charleston’s Wannamaker County Park.
- Splash Zone Waterpark is located in the James Island County Park
- Splash Island Waterpark ( ) is located in Mount Pleasant’s Palmetto Islands County Park.
Each waterpark is equipped with not only slides, but large pools to practice swimming as well. Not to mention, they have an abundance of life guards on staff. Charleston County Parks also offers the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood. Admission to the aquatic center is free with a Gold Pass Charleston County Parks Membership, but otherwise is $2 per person for ages three and up. General admission per person to the waterparks is $2 for entry into the park (or free for Gold Pass Members) and $7.99 into the waterpark.
St. Andrew’s Parks and Playground – Forest Lakes Pool is a located in the Forest Lakes neighborhood in West Ashley off Paul Cantrell Blvd. There are day passes available and memberships.
Mount Pleasant:
R. L. Jones Center and the Park West Pool – Operated by the Town of Mount Pleasant, these public pools offer lap swim and are known for their highly skilled swim lesson staff.
North Charleston:
North Charleston Aquatic Center – This new aquatic center is indoors. They offer inexpensive individual day passes and summer memberships. This pool is managed by the City of North Charleston.
The City of North Charleston also has the following seasonal pools: Danny Jones Pool, the Felix Pinckney Pool, Northwoods Park Pool and the Collins Park Pool.
Goose Creek:
The City of Goose Creek offers a public pool in The Hamlets at 300 Hamlet Circle. Pool membership is only $50 per person.
Remember, it’s important to have your children practice swimming when you live Lowcountry because of all the waterways that surround our beautiful area. Check out swim lessons available at your nearest pool location.