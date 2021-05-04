10 ways to support your child's education

Teacher Appreciation Week is this week and in continuing with the celebration, we wanted to share how supporting our child’s education can directly affect teachers. There are many ways to foster success in our children every day so that they can, in turn, have success in the classroom.
The Big Picture
- Demonstrate a positive view of education. Show your love for learning by visiting historic sites or parks. Talk about the sites to garner their interest. Stay forever curious and show them that you are never too old to learn.
- Encourage reading. Visit the library, but also purchase books for your child to be able to keep at home. Show them that reading books in their spare time is an excellent way to enjoy a peaceful afternoon or evening.
- Help manage the homework process. It’s your child’s homework, not yours. It is certainly fine to edit and double check their work, but allow them to make mistakes so that teachers can gauge where your children are at in the learning process. Make sure time is set aside each day to complete homework and encourage your children to stay organized with their assignments.
- School involvement. Attend school events and meetings. Volunteer at the school and join the PTA. Joy Brown, president of the St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science PTA, said, “The PTA’s mission statement says, ‘to make every child’s potential a reality by engaging and empowering families and communities to advocate for all children.’ For me, getting to know our educators and supporting them is a huge part of setting our kids up for success. As a member of the PTA, we help teachers by offering moral support, supplementing classroom supplies, and funding community programs that benefit the school. For example, next year we are working with the Green Heart Project to build gardens that will act as outdoor classrooms. Being a PTA member is a great, simple way to support the school, and in turn, the children. Whether you give a little time or a lot of time, it all helps make your school a better place.”
Small Ways to Ensure Daily Success:
- Give you’re child a hug before they leave for school.
- Make sure they woke up in time so they aren’t rushed.
- Feed them breakfast each day.
- Prepare a healthy lunch.
- Communicate with your child’s teacher, but ask them what way is easiest (email, phone, text or some use an app).
- Make sure your child gets plenty of rest.
Involving yourself in the success of your child’s education will support their teachers in ways you may not even realize. When they say “it takes a village to raise a child,” they mean it!