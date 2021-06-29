10 Tips for fire (and firework) safety

With Fourth of July right around the corner, we thought it would be a good time to review fire safety measures. It is never a bad time to consider fire safety for your family. Even though fireworks come with considerable fire hazards, there are certainly other measures that all families should be aware of no matter what time of year.
We spoke with Renee B. Frye, museum coordinator of the North Charleston Fire Museum and she shared these top 10 tips for teaching kids about fire safety:
- Escape route planning: Designate two ways out of every room, if at all possible.
- Make sure that windows are not stuck closed, that screens can be removed quickly, and that security bars can be opened.
- Second floor safety: Escape ladders should be placed near second floor windows, and children should practice using them.
- Feeling the way to safety: Children should practice feeling their way out of the home in the dark or with their eyes closed.
- 9-1-1 is a critical teaching skill. Children should know how to call 911.
- Smoke detectors 101: Teach children about smoke detectors, why they are installed, how they work, and the sound that they make. Adults should change batteries regularly.
- Out means stay out. Teach children that once they are out of a burning house or building, they must go to the designated place and never, ever venture back in. If someone or a family pet is missing, they should inform a fire fighter or adult.
- It's in the touch. Instruct kids how to check doors to see if they are hot, and if so, how to find another way out.
- Stop, drop and roll. Teach kids what to do in the event that their clothes catch fire. Make sure they understand “stop, drop and roll.”
- Practice your escape plan at least twice a year, preferably monthly.
For an interactive way to get your kids involved and interested in fire safety, visit the North Charleston Fire Museum located next to the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. There is a collection of fire trucks on display that date back to 1785. There are also interactive exhibits that reveal the life of a firefighter and an exhibit showing how a fire could start in a home and how quickly it can spread.
Check out the theater featuring a short film entitled, “Are You an Escape Artist?” and a firetruck simulator where children can sit in, what seems like, a real firetruck going out on an emergency call.
In the center of the museum is a small playground for children with a long slide and a pole, just like firefighters use in a firehouse.
Frye said, “The North Charleston Fire Museum is the perfect place to learn essential fire and life safety lessons in an engaging environment for children and adults with our educational and interactive exhibits. One of the missions of the North Charleston Fire Museum is to emphasize the preparation of a fire escape plan for every home. It’s easy to review a layout of your home and plan an escape route for each room. We will give you tips and a layout planning sheet where you can implement your plan. We suggest that you plan and practice, practice, practice your escape!”
Implementing fire safety is important at all times of the year. Getting your kids on board with fire safety this summer is a great project they can implement in the fall, winter and spring when other fire hazards arise.
Firework Safety
The U.S. Product Safety Commission recently released their annual report which highlights that sparklers, a popular choice among families with kids, burn at about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
If you do choose to celebrate this Fourth of July with fireworks, follow these safety tips from the National Safety Council:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Older children should use them only under close adult supervision
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands
- Never light them indoors
- Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal fireworks