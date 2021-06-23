10 Signs of dehydration in kids

As the temperatures rise one potential danger children and adults alike contend with is dehydration. Today has been designated as National Hydration Day to bring awareness to this common, yet serious, risk to overall health.
Water makes over half of your body weight, but this time of year, we lose an excess in bodily fluids due to sweat. Dehydration can happen quickly and once the body reaches that critical need for liquid, it may be too late before serious health repercussions can occur.
Children are more susceptible to dehydration because they have smaller bodies and less reserves for water. Toddlers may not drink enough water or perhaps they are suffering from a fever, vomiting or diarrhea.
Some obvious signs of dehydration are:
- Dry or cracked lips
- Dark-colored urine
- Little or no urine for eight hours
- Cold or dry skin
- Sunken eyes or sunken soft spot on the head (for babies)
- Very tired
- Low energy
- No tears when crying
- Fussy
- Fast heart rate or fast breathing
Once dehydration has been reached, the best way to cure the problem is to introduce lost fluids. If diarrhea or vomiting is causing the problem, introduce liquids slowly until the urine runs clear.
To avoid dehydration, encourage your child to drink plenty of water before, during and after exercise. On a hot day, bring out the sprinkler or a small pool and fill it up with water. Make sure while they are playing, even if in a pool, that they are still drinking plenty of water.
Dehydration isn’t something to take lightly. It occurs when the body doesn’t have enough fluid to function properly. In severe cases, it can lead to brain damage or even death.
If you find yourself in a scenario where you think you may not have enough water to survive, like getting lost on a hike, make finding a water source the priority, not finding your way out. Treating dehydration first and foremost is vitally important.
Some tips on drinking enough water:
- Have water at breakfast, lunch and dinner – in case you don’t remember to drink it between meals.
- If you don’t like the taste of water, try adding a slice of lemon or lime.
- Keep a bottle of water handy with you throughout the day.
- Fruit and vegetable juices are another source of water that are healthy to consume and will quench thirst.
- Sports drinks can also be helpful because they contain carbohydrates and electrolytes, but beware of the sugar content.
Remember that you lose water fast when the weather is hot. Have fun in the sun, but make sure you are replenishing lost fluids.