Lowcountry Parent April events

EDITOR’S NOTE: The events listed are subject to postponement or cancellation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Contact event organizers for last-minute changes.
Easter Egg Hunt: Magnolia
Magnolia Plantation will host its 11th annual Easter Egg Hunt, with 20,000 eggs stuffed with candy and prizes and spread around the field across from the plantation house. There will be a morning hunt and afternoon hunt, at specific times for separate age groups: 3 years and younger, 4-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-12 years. Some of the select prizes hidden in eggs include a nature train ride, nature boat ride and a giant chocolate bunny. The hunts will be on the half-hour between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be sure to arrive an hour before your child’s age group’s special hunt time.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 11
WHERE: Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: Free with paid general garden admission
MORE INFO: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Easter Egg Hunt: Middleton
Middleton Place will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza, featuring additional activities for the little ones. Kids will need to bring a basket for a hard-boiled egg hunt in the gardens, and then head to the stableyards to dye the eggs. Hidden among the un-dyed natural eggs will be handmade ceramic eggs that can be presented in exchange for a prize (limit one egg per child, please). There also will be one grand prize egg in each hunt with a free annual family membership to Middleton.
Additional activities include an egg race and an egg toss, Easter crafts, colonial games and classic stories. Reservations are required and families are encouraged to stay and enjoy the grounds after the festivities.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 11
WHERE: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
PRICE: Free with paid general garden admission
MORE INFO: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Lowcountry Strawberry Festival
Tutti frutti, oh, Rudy! The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation, featuring a jam-packed weekend of berry pickin’ and family attractions.
In addition to the petting zoo, there will be pig races and the K9s in Flight acrobatic dog shows. The giant inflatables include jump pillows and a three-story slide tower, and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture will have interactive farming games. There will be two pie-eating contests, and kids can compete to be named Mr. John Deere or Miss Berry Princess.
Amusements of America will supply the thrill rides along the midway. Though it’s not confirmed which rides they will bring along this year, past rides have included the Frog Hopper and Bear Affair for the little ones, bumper cars, a carousel, the Dizzy Dragon and Firestorm for the whole family, and Free Fall, Orbiter and Sky Fall for the braver folk.
Costumed characters will be around and live music is planned, and as always, you can fill your baskets of berries from the U-Pick strawberry field
WHEN: 6-10 p.m. April 16 (festival rides only); 3-10 p.m. April 17; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 18; Noon-7 p.m. April 19
WHERE: Boone Hall Plantation, entrance off Highway 17, ½ mile north of Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant (you cannot enter the event through the plantation gate on Long Point)
PRICE: $12 general; $5 ages 2-11; free for ages 1 and younger; one-day ride wristbands: $10 Thursday only, $20 advance, $25 at event; $1.25 per ride ticket (sheets available)
MORE INFO: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com
World Grits Festival
You can tell everyone to “Kiss my grits” at this weekend full of the corn creation. Vendors will be selling grits-based dishes, and there will be contests for grits-eating and grits-rolling. The Rolling in the Grits Contest is so intense, there are distinct rules on what to do for how long, even how to appropriately get out of the pool.
Typically there carnival rides and art displays each year. Other contests include a basketball toss, corn toss, hula hooping and a wheelbarrow race. There will be 5K race, a kids’ fun run and a parade, complete with the reigning Grits Queen.
WHEN: April 17-19
WHERE: 110 S. Parler Ave., St. George
PRICE: No admission fee listed
MORE INFO: worldgritsfestival.com
Blues by the Sea
The annual blues festival returns to Freshfields Village, a free, family-friendly and funky fresh afternoon of live music. Featured performers this year are the Randall Bramblett Band out of Georgia, Donald Ceasar & Creole Soul and Randy McAllister out of Texas.
Bramblett has performed on stage with the legendary Allman Brothers Band, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Windwood and Widespread Panic. Ceasar hails from a family of bayou musicians out of southern Louisiana, the grandson of Bois Sec Ardoin, and now lives in Orangeburg. Singer-songwriter McAllister’s sound has been referred to as “roadhouse soul” and he also plays drums and harmonica.
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, but coolers will be permitted.
WHEN: 3-7 p.m. April 19
WHERE: Freshfields Village Green, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-768-9166, freshfieldsvillage.com/events
Sperry Race Week
Find a spot along the harbor to observe this homegrown regatta, featuring competition between 20- to 80-foot sailboats from across the country and the world. This is the race’s 25th year and a record number of around 300 boats are expected to participate. The event also will serve as the ORC North American Trophy regatta. The Melges 24 World Championship is the following week, so more international boats are expected to be training during this regatta. The combination of these two things will make for some “epic competition.”
There also will be post-race events and parties, aerial videos and graphics on the beachfront jumbotron and a Pro-Am event.
WHEN: April 23-26
WHERE: Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina (home base), 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
MORE INFO: charlestonraceweek.com
Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Fest
Shrimpin’ ain’t easy, so pay tribute the Mount Pleasant’s local shrimping and fishing industry at this 32nd annual festival. An opening band will get the party started, followed by the blessing procession down the pier, the parade of boats and the (literal) traditional blessing of the fleet of shrimpers and fishers.
The East Coast Party Band will keep things going in the afternoon, followed by the shrimp-eating contest and shag dance competition. East Cooper restaurants will have some savory seafood samplings, including Gilligan’s, Graze, The Shelter Kitchen & Bar and Zeus Grill & Seafood. Snack vendors will have goodies such as funnel cakes, kettle korn and shaved ice. There also will be a craft show, an art exhibition from the Mount Pleasant Artist Guild and additional kids’ activities.
Free shuttle buses will be available from numerous Mount Pleasant sites. Riders will be permitted to carry their chairs and “festival gear” onboard. Proceeds from the festival will benefit local nonprofit organizations that partner in volunteer recruitment and management of the event.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 26
WHERE: Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Free admission
MORE INFO: 843-884-8517, experiencemountpleasant.com/events/blessing-of-the-fleet