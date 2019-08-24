I feel like I’m a rare fixture in Lowcountry these days: the elusive Charleston native. Other than the time I spent at school in Columbia at the University of South Carolina and studying abroad in Limerick, Ireland, my residence has been in the vicinity of the Holy City. And let me tell you, even in my 25 years, it has changed a lot.
More people than ever are making moves from up north, down south, out west and overseas to call this historical coastal city their home. And who can blame them?
Charleston is truly a beautiful place, and it increasingly has more and more fun things to do. Even for us locals, there is plenty to keep exploring as new entertainment venues, outdoor spaces, restaurants and bars and other sites pop up on the map.
It’s a blend of old and new. And it might be intimidating to be faced with all the options of where to eat, where to adventure and ultimately what to do.
That’s why, in my role as lead writer for Charleston Scene, The Post and Courier’s arts and entertainment edition, I decided to create a series of guides that would help point out what the different neighborhoods of the Lowcountry have to offer. I’ve highlighted some local hubs, like bustling Park Circle, quaint historic Summerville and charming Sullivan’s Island. And I’ve even created some guides for places a little farther away, like Edisto Island with its bevy of natural beauty that can make you feel like you’re on an exotic vacation even though it’s just an hour away.
As I’ve helped map out readers’ potential adventures, I’ve also gotten to go on quite the adventure myself. I’ve rediscovered Charleston in a new light after all these years. And I hope you will too.
Kalyn Oyer