Northwood Academy’s bid for a SCISA Class AAA championship was derailed by top-ranked Cardinal Newman in the title game at the Sumter Civic Center on Saturday night.
The Chargers dropped a 53-44 decision in the finale to end their season at 26-7. Cardinal Newman won the title after losing in the championship game last season.
“Too many turnovers and we missed some shots right near the basket. It wasn’t our night,” Northwood coach Ginnell Curtis said. “It’s disappointing for sure but I told them in the lockerroom that we had a great season, won our region and won 26 games. We have a lot to be proud of.”
Northwood trailed, 30-22, at the half and managed to close to within six at 41-35 after three quarters. The Chargers failed to score early in the fourth and a 6-0 Cardinal Newman run pushed the lead to 12. Northwood would trail, 51-38, midway through the final quarter and could not close the gap.
Northwood’s leading scorer Tyashia Bostick picked up her third foul early in the second quarter and was limited to six points. Senior La’Royalty Jones led Northwood with eight points.
“Tyashia does so much for us in terms of handling the ball, rebounding and scoring so it definitely hurt us with the foul trouble,” Curtis said. “We played hard. Just too many mistakes to beat a team like Cardinal Newman.”In other SCISA action involving Lowcountry schools, Cathedral Academy played in the Class A boys title game but lost to Clarendon Hall, 57-41. Clarendon Hall finishes the season at 29-0.
The Dorchester Academy girls team lost in the Class A title game to Laurens Academy, 37-24. The Raiders failed to score in the third period and never recovered. Dorchester finishes with a 22-3 record.