Redux shows new work by Susan Altman
Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., is hosting a new exhibition called "The Magic of Monhegan," featuring works by resident abstract painter Susan Altman and curated by Marina Dunbar. An opening reception is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12, and the show runs through Nov. 4.
Altman was inspired by tiny, rugged Monhegan Island, located 10 miles off the coast of Maine. Various artists have made it their summer home, and about 40 lobster men remain through the winter.
On Monhegan Island, Altman paints and sketches outside, responding intuitively to her natural surroundings.
Enough Pie kick starts new Awakening project
Enough Pie, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering community connections on the upper Charleston peninsula, has launched its 8th annual "Awakening" project, this year titled "Weave the People," a yearlong series of events and projects.
The Community Indigo Vat Shack will return this year, offering opportunities to dye clothing and textiles using traditional, natural methods. The shack, which opens for business on Saturday, will be located in the rear parking lot of Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St.
“Weave The People spotlights social fragmentation throughout the Upper Peninsula," said Enough Pie Deputy Director Shanequa Singletary. "One of our goals is to provide creative ways to increase community trust and engagement through cooperative acts that are rooted in respect, dignity, and social integrity.”
The Indigo Vat Shack will operate on Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9 and 23. Enough Pie is seeking artists for its "Underpass Mural Garden" project, which will result in a mural corridor connecting the east and west sides of Charleston. Several basketball courts located beneath Interstate 26 will be reactivated to allow for shaded games and community gatherings. Bowls & Bingo, hosted by the Book Nook, will provide activities for seniors throughout the fall. "Tales From the Manor," an Ohm Radio show hosted by Enough Pie and featuring residents of Joseph Floyd Manor will resume for a second season. In October, Enough Pie will partner with the nonprofit HEART, which serves adults with special needs, and the Dart Library for pocket poetry events featuring Marcus Amaker. Additional projects and events are in the works.
—Adam Parker