Local artist-poet discovered talent early

Last fall, Sarah Camille Soltani Icely had an author day at Coastal Coffee Roasters. I saw her artwork earlier this month at the Carnes Artist Co-Op Studio at the Public Works Art Center.
Her brilliantly colored paintings are often accompanied by poems. Main Street Reads has her book and she plans to have an author book signing day there this fall.
Regan: Your paintings are magnificent. Like animation—had you ever delved in that?
Sarah Camille: When I was younger, I would draw cartoons (making my own characters and stories) and sketch my favorite Disney characters. When I got older, the childlike animation stayed. It was not until I embraced my animation-like style in painting that my art really began to flourish.
R: How did the “Solani Icely” part of your name come about? You are “Sarah Camille” as an artist?
C: When I was only 21, I went through a really rough divorce. I had the option of keeping my ex-husband’s last name or going back to my maiden name which also had a painful story attached to it. I decided I didn’t want a last name and began to go by my first and second name, Sarah Camille—all artwork from age 21 to 28 were signed “Sarah Camille.” I married a wonderful man in my late ‘20s while living in England and he had what the British call a “double barrel” last name. That story is so redemptive to me — for someone who had two last names that caused me pain and now has two last names from the love of my life.
R: You were in kindergarten when a teacher pointed out your talent?
C: I went to Spann Elementary. In kindergarten, my teacher pulled me out of class to see the 2nd grade art teacher. I remember she showed him a tree I drew and then he showed me how most kids in his class drew trees. My teacher said, “next year you will be in this class” and as I looked around at all the art supplies and paintings that other kids were doing, I was filled with awe and couldn’t wait.
R: How did your 2019 poetry book, ‘Kisses of Eden-Poetry, Paintings, and Spirituality” happen?
C: I started writing poems when I was 6 or 7—the first one being about my wagon my mom ran over by accident, or another when my first dog died. I loved poetry. This followed me into high school where I would write from all my deep emotions of a developing teenager learning to love. I’ve always been very spiritual and got into church around age 19. I started to really seek God and truth in my spirituality which led me to deepen my relationship with Christ. Naturally, my paintings and poems began to flow from this place, and during the divorce, I started to paint as a way to be still. It was in these times where I have always found encouragement and strength. Throughout my 20s, I painted in this way and began to write poems to go along with each painting. I had to include both in my first book, “Kisses of Eden” which covers the last 10+ years. We all go through trials which is why I decided to create this book from the raw vulnerability of an open heart in the hopes my transparency will encourage and uplift others.
R: You did photography? You also taught art?
C: I had a pretty good photography business before I moved to England in 2015. After moving `back last year, I did a few photo sessions but my art became my main focus and keeps me pretty busy. I had a few photo sessions booked for 2020, but when COVID-19 hit, I decided it was time to let it go and put everything into my art. I love photography, but painting has always been my true passion. I love both acrylic and oil and occasionally play around with watercolor. Probably 80 percent of my paintings are acrylic. I taught art classes for kids in the states and a few art classes in India while working with a ministry called Rahabs Rope. Yet, I don’t think I’ll be teaching anytime soon- at least not this year.
R: You have other books forthcoming?
C: I have two books in the making- one of testimonies and miracles I have seen God do in my life which incorporates my story and how my faith grew. The other is another poetry book with the paintings and writings I’ve done since publishing “Kisses of Eden”. I expect the first book to be finished in 2021, and the next poetry book to be released in 2022.
R: You used blurb.com for your 1st book (self-published)?
C: I loved the freedom of blurb. A lot of photographers and cooks use it to publish their books. I can adjust the photos exactly where I want them on each page with the words. The quality of the images is also great. I will be looking for another publisher for my next book, though, and have a few in mind.
R: Your art is inspired by Salvador Dali’s “Starry Night” and Van Gogh and Thomas Kincaid?
C: They are my all-time favorite artists, especially Dali. His paintings always leave me in wonder, wishing I could sit down with him and hear all that each creation means and represents to him personally. My other inspiration is Walt Disney—he has always been a huge inspiration of mine because of his story and how, despite many setbacks and people who did not believe in him, his never-ending pursuit and belief in his dreams grew into a company that spreads a message of hope, joy, love and inspiration. One of my biggest dreams is to be a licensed Disney Fine Artist, able to paint Disney characters in my own style for what they mean to me.
R: What is coming up for you?
C: I have a few art pieces I’m working on with a ‘creation’ theme. Otherwise, I’ll just be in my home studio getting lost in another painting or writing project!
