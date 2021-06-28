Tropical storm warning issued for part of SC coast

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the South Carolina coast from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River ahead of expected impacts from Tropical Depression Four.

The storm system spun up in the Atlantic and gathered strength as it moved into the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream on June 28.

As of 11 a.m., the system's center was moving west-northwest around 16 mph and was located 110 miles east-southeast of Charleston, the Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Depression #Four Advisory 1: New Tropical Depression Forms Off the Coast of South Carolina. Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Portions of the South Carolina Coast. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2021

"On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should make landfall along coast of South Carolina in the warning area later this evening," forecasters said.

Maximum sustained winds were around 35 mph with higher gusts, the Hurricane Center said.

"Some slight strengthening is expected today, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall," forecasters said. "Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs."

Tropical storm conditions were expected to reach the South Carolina coast by late this afternoon, forecasters said.

Residents should be wary of rainfall, they said. The system is capable of producing 1 to 3 inches of rain broadly, with higher amounts in some areas.

"This region has been dry, limiting potential widespread flooding impacts, however, local flooding impacts, especially in urban areas along the southern South Carolina and Georgia coasts, cannot be ruled out at this time," the Hurricane Center said.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in the South Carolina Upstate, Georgia Piedmont and into northeastern Alabama, forecasters said.

Forecasters also planned to keep an eye on any storm surge impacts from Port Royal Sound to the South Santee River.

If the surge comes at high tide, water could reach 1 to 3 feet above ground level, they said.

This story is developing. Check back for more.