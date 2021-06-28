Tropical Storm approaching SC named Danny; warning in place for Charleston and Berkeley counties

The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the South Carolina coast from Edisto Beach to the South Santee River ahead of expected impacts from Tropical Storm Danny.

Formerly Tropical Depression Four, the storm became the fourth named system of the year in the Atlantic basin shortly after 3 p.m. As it approached the sea islands of Georgia and South Carolina, the formerly disorganized system started showing more of the spin that is characteristic of cyclones and fiercer thunderstorms began to fire near the center, still offshore and well south of Charleston.

The warning remains in effect for South Carolina's coastal waters from the Georgia boarder to just south of Georgetown, and for Charleston and Berkeley counties, according to the National Weather Service's Charleston area office.

The main flooding risk in the Charleston area could come this evening as the system moves ashore, and the tide rises at the same time. The next high tide at midnight is expected to reach 6.9 feet, just below the point where the lowest areas of the region begin to flood.

Danny's center was moving west-northwest around 16 mph and was located 45 miles southeast of Charleston as of shortly after 3 p.m., the Hurricane Center said. It packed 40 mph sustained winds, with stronger gusts.

Tropical Depression #Four Advisory 1A: Reconnaissance Aircraft Investigating Tropical Depression Located Just Offshore the Coast of South Carolina. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2021

"Some slight strengthening is expected today, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall," the Hurricane Center said. "Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs."

Tropical storm conditions were expected to reach the South Carolina coast by late this afternoon, forecasters said.

Residents should be wary of rainfall, meteorologists said. The system is capable of producing 1 to 3 inches of rain broadly, with higher amounts in some areas. The heaviest rain is expected south of Charleston, according to the Weather Service, but the Holy City could see downpours and gusty winds.

"This region has been dry, limiting potential widespread flooding impacts, however, local flooding impacts, especially in urban areas along the southern South Carolina and Georgia coasts, cannot be ruled out at this time," the Hurricane Center said.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in the South Carolina Upstate, Georgia Piedmont and into northeastern Alabama, forecasters said.

Forecasters also planned to keep an eye on any storm surge impacts from Port Royal Sound to the South Santee River.

If the surge comes at high tide, water could reach 1 to 3 feet above ground level, they said.

Shannon Scaff, Charleston's emergency management director, said city agencies stand ready to act if needed.

As of the most recent forecast, it didn't seem like the storm system would cause more than some potentially heavy rain, something Scaff said the city is well-versed in dealing with.

Like other emergency officials, he cautioned anyone who has to drive in the afternoon or evening hours to use caution.

Tropical systems in particular can cause significant localized downpours and flash flooding even though average rainfall may be moderate or minimal, Scaff said.

This story is developing. Check back for more.