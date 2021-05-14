South Carolina reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths Thursday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks

Thursday, 6:52 p.m. — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Read more.