South Carolina reported 495 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths yesterday, April 8.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1:30 p.m. — The former University of South Carolina president and Yale-trained epidemiologist is advocating for an aggressive vaccination campaign as variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 pose threats to plans to return to normalcy and disease cases rise in other states. Read more.

+3 No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge The only exceptions to the deteriorating worldwide situation are countries that have advanced vaccination programs, mostly notably Israel and Britain. Even the U.S., which is a vaccination leader globally, is seeing a small uptick in new cases, and the White House announced Friday that it would send federal help to Michigan to control the state's worst-in-the-nation transmission rate.

1:09 p.m. — Hospitals in Turkey and Poland are filling up fast. Pakistan is restricting domestic travel to contain a surge in coronavirus infections. Even Thailand, which has weathered the pandemic far better than many nations, is now struggling to contain a new COVID-19 spike. Read more.

PPE shortages in early COVID-19 pandemic days drove up health care worker deaths, Fauci says Nearly 560,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that a shortage of PPE in the early stages of the pandemic contributed to more deaths among health care workers.

8:02 a.m. — Dr. Anthony Fauci thanked America’s health care workers, who “every single day put themselves at risk” during the pandemic, even as he acknowledged that PPE shortages had contributed to the deaths of more than 3,600 of them.

Personal protective equipment — including gloves, gowns and critical masks — have been in short supply since the pandemic began and heightened the toll. The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of PPE, which made it especially vulnerable to the demand shock and export restrictions that hit the global market last spring.

“During the critical times when there were shortages was when people had to use whatever was available to them,” said Fauci. “I’m sure that increased the risk of getting infected among health care providers.” (Read more.)

US nears full reopening to 'different economy,' Fed chief says WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, Federal Reser…

April 8, 5 p.m. — The U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said April 8.

But he cautioned that not all will immediately benefit.

“There are a number of factors that are coming together to support a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy,” Powell said during the virtual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Those factors are putting the nation “on track to allow a full reopening of the economy fairly soon.”