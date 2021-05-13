South Carolina reported 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths Wednesday.
Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.
US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and older
The sprint to vaccinate millions of middle and high school students has already started in parts of the country, as a long line of kids rolled up their sleeves in suburban Atlanta for a first dose Wednesday. But much of the nation was awaiting recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Pfizer's vaccine, already used for months in those 16 and older, was a good choice for 12- to 15-year-olds, too. The CDC was expected to accept its advisers' recommendation.
