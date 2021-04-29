South Carolina reported 403 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 28 new deaths April 28.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Wednesday, 6 p.m. — Gov. Henry McMaster said government-mandated mask wearing and other COVID-19 restrictions need to end in South Carolina, and he’s willing to do “whatever’s necessary” to put a stop to them if local officials don’t do so themselves.

“It’s time to start getting back to normal. I’d ask the cities and counties if they have restrictions out there, to wrap it up,” he told reporters April 28 outside the Governor’s Mansion. Read more.