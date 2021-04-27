South Carolina reported 362 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths April 26.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1:30 p.m. — About four months since shots first became available to South Carolina's oldest residents, about two-thirds of state residents 65 and older are fully vaccinated, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Read more.

1 p.m. — As the 2020-21 school year nears its end, a group of parents are asking that the Charleston County School District remove the requirement for students to wear masks on campus. Read more.

12:52 p.m. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Read more.

6 a.m. — Georgetown County's mask mandate is set to expire Tuesday night after being in place since July 3, 2020. Chairman Louis Morant said council didn’t add the ordinance to the agenda, therefore paving the way for its expiration, because of high vaccination rates in the county and a lack of outward support for extending it. Read more.