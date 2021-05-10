South Carolina reported 277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The state ranks 42nd nationwide in terms of the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1 p.m. — South Carolina's state government will receive $435 million from the latest coronavirus relief package, according to allocations released by the federal government today. Read more.

12:30 p.m. — The state began the week with low reports of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 277 confirmed reports of the disease among South Carolinians and four deaths. Read more.

11:50 a.m. — The survey shows Biden is buoyed in particular by the public's broad backing for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

11 a.m. — Carnival Cruise Line has removed all Charleston sailings through August from its website as confusion over coronavirus health protocols continue to vex the industry. Read more.

+3 With vaccine uptake in SC low, public health leaders struggle to confront skepticism Only about 2 percent of the state's adult population is becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 each week. At the current rate, it would take months to get 70 percent of people inoculated.

Sunday, 3 p.m. — It’s becoming clear that reaching herd immunity through vaccines won’t happen any time soon — if at all — as South Carolina’s public health leaders are beginning to say it might not be possible to convince everyone they should get a shot.

Only about 2 percent of the state’s adult population is becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 each week. At the current pace, it would take at least another five months to get 70 percent of people inoculated. (Read more)

Sunday, 1 p.m. — More than a third of South Carolina residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine are now considered fully vaccinated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Thirty-four percent of citizens age 15 and older have either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Read more about where the Palmetto State stands here.