South Carolina reported 430 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths April 29.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

11% of SC Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients are missing their 2nd dose While the biggest challenge in the state's vaccination effort is convincing people to get a shot, South Carolina public health officials are a…

1:30 p.m. — While the biggest challenge in the state’s vaccination effort is convincing people to get a shot, South Carolina public health officials are also concerned about another problem: Many recipients of the two-dose vaccines haven’t gotten their second shot. Read more.

McMaster: 'Unreasonable' COVID restrictions, including mask mandates, need to end in SC Gov. Henry McMaster said government-mandated mask wearing and other COVID-19 restrictions need to end in South Carolina, and he's willing to do "whatever's necessary" to put a stop to them if local officials don't do so themselves.

Wednesday, 6 p.m. — Gov. Henry McMaster said government-mandated mask wearing and other COVID-19 restrictions need to end in South Carolina, and he’s willing to do “whatever’s necessary” to put a stop to them if local officials don’t do so themselves.

“It’s time to start getting back to normal. I’d ask the cities and counties if they have restrictions out there, to wrap it up,” he told reporters April 28 outside the Governor’s Mansion. Read more.