South Carolina reported 398 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four new deaths May 3.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries.

Charleston mayor foresees more modifications once COVID-19 ordinances expire next week Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said many of the city's coronavirus-related ordinances will expire May 12 and he foresees further modifications will be put in place.

At a news conference on May 3 with Medical University of South Carolina, Tecklenburg said the city will continue to recommend mask wearing for people who have not been vaccinated and encourage folks to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more.

Downtown Charleston restaurants lead pack applying for federal restaurant recovery grants The owners of Harold's Cabin and Butcher & Bee participated in a roundtable designed to motivate restaurant owners across the Carolinas to apply for their share as soon as they possibly can.

11 a.m. — The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. These three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy. Read more.

SC starts week with 456 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 456 new cases of the coronavirus on May 2.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. — Records from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show 3.8 percent of COVID-19 tests reported May 2 came back positive. Nearly 7½ million tests have been given in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic last year. Read more.