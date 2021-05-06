South Carolina reported 373 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 new deaths May 6.

SC reports 373 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths South Carolina reported 373 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on May 6, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed.

Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration's $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, 4:20 p.m. — The White House said that 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses had applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. The aid for eateries was part of the Biden administration's broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Read more.