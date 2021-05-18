South Carolina reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death Monday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Monday, 2:48 p.m. — Vaccination and coronavirus testing efforts are ongoing in the state. More than 7.7 million tests have been given in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.