South Carolina reported 641 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven new deaths on April 5.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

9 a.m. — South Carolina will receive more than $47 million from the federal government to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, with most of the funds directed toward minority communities.

At least 75 percent of the money must be spent on initiatives increasing vaccine access among racial and ethnic minorities. Read more.

9 a.m. — While “normal” is still some time away, restrictions have been eased, restaurants have reopened, events have started again and vaccinations have been rolled out. As such, the staff revisited some of the scenes for a visual comparison to where our community was last year. Read more.

Monday, 5:30 p.m. — The city of Conway’s mask mandate and state of emergency will end at 9 a.m. on April 6. Conway’s City Council voted to end both during their council meeting on April 5. Read more.