South Carolina reported more than 577 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 new deaths April 18.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Sunday, 12:10 p.m. — South Carolina surpassed 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18.

Over 7 million total tests have been conducted across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.