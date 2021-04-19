South Carolina reported more than 577 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 14 new deaths April 18.
SC surpasses 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, while number of new cases remains low
Over 7 million total tests have been conducted across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.