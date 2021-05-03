South Carolina reported 456 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths May 2.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. — Records from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show 3.8 percent of COVID-19 tests reported May 2 came back positive. Nearly 7½ million tests have been given in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic last year. Read more.