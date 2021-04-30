South Carolina reported 430 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths April 29.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

+2 SC Senate passes $10B budget plan after rejecting push to incentivize COVID vaccine shots Legislators repeatedly rejected attempts to give South Carolinians money to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they barred colleges from requiring students to get a shot.

A clause in the more-than-$10 billion state spending package approved 43-3 on April 29 by the Senate bans public colleges from making COVID-19 vaccination a condition for being on campus in the upcoming school year. Read more.