On Sunday, May 9, South Carolina reported 378 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths linked to the disease. The state ranks 42nd nationwide in terms of the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

With vaccine uptake in SC low, public health leaders struggle to confront skepticism Only about 2 percent of the state's adult population is becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 each week. At the current rate, it would take months to get 70 percent of people inoculated.

Sunday, 3 p.m. — It’s becoming clear that reaching herd immunity through vaccines won’t happen any time soon — if at all — as South Carolina’s public health leaders are beginning to say it might not be possible to convince everyone they should get a shot.

Roughly one-third of SC residents 15 and older are vaccinated More than a third of South Carolina residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine are now considered fully vaccinated, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Thirty-four percent of citizens age 15 and older have either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.