South Carolina reported more than 391 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths April 21.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

2:00 p.m. — More than 7.2 million tests have been conducted in the state since the start of the pandemic last year, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.

1:21 p.m. — Agency inspectors said a batch of the bulk drug substance for J&J's single-shot vaccine was contaminated with material used to make COVID-19 vaccines for another Emergent client, AstraZeneca. Read more.

Charleston VA says it has COVID-19 vaccines available, all veterans and spouses eligible The medical center says it has "numerous" appointments available. It has given out 57,000 doses so far and serves patients both in coastal South Carolina and Georgia.

Tuesday, 1:15 p.m. — The local Veterans Affairs medical center has COVID-19 vaccine doses available it is ready to give, and not only to current and former service members enrolled in its care. Read more.