South Carolina reported 294 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths May 4.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Roper St. Francis to close North Charleston COVID-19 vaccine site, spread out its efforts After 34,000 doses have been given out at the location, the health system announced the final day for first-dose appointments at the North Charleston mass vaccine site will be May 15.

1:30 p.m. — With declining numbers of people showing up to its mass vaccination site in North Charleston, the Lowcountry hospital system Roper St. Francis Healthcare has decided to close the location and spread out its vaccine efforts. Read more.

11 a.m. — Food critic Hanna Raskin shares one way to experience the best of Charleston food and drink without sacrificing your personal safety or the community’s health. Read more.

Monday, 10:40 p.m. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year. Read more.