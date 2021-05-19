South Carolina reported 181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths Wednesday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

3:30 p.m. — Richland County will continue to require residents and visitors to wear masks into June despite a governor’s order seeking to end local mandates. Read more.

2:45 p.m. — A week after the final hurdle cleared to begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 8,949 South Carolina kids in that age group have gotten a shot. Read more.

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m. — Not long after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines around mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, Charleston County has decided to change its requirements for face coverings inside its public buildings. Read more.